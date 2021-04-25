'Unfriendly' Embassies May Face Russian Hiring Bans: Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the Executive order allowing the country to limit the number of Russians employed at embassies of countries determined to be unfriendly. The decision of the government comes in retaliation after the expulsions of Russian diplomats from the United States and European countries. The decision of the Russian government was posted on the Kremlin website on April 23.

Russian government counter to other countries

The decree instructs the government to compile a list of countries that have been determined to be unfriendly. It would also affect the embassies of those countries, consular offices and their government offices. The order also mentions that the government will determine the number of individuals in Russian territory with whom the contracts may be signed. The government is tasked to define the number of individuals that can be employed by foreign missions.

"Contracts signed with individuals in excess of the number determined by the Government of the Russian Federation prior to the entry into force of this Executive Order shall be subject to termination", as mentioned by the Kremlin website.

The decision of the Russian government comes a week after the United States expelled 10 Russian diplomats in connection with interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The Czech Republic expelled 18 Russian envoys they labelled as spies, prompting Russia to send 20 Czech diplomats home. The Russian government in retaliation ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country.

The decision prompted Czech authorities on April 22 to order 63 more Russian diplomats to leave so that both countries had the same number of staff in their respective embassies. Poland had last week announced that it was expelling three Russian envoys. The Russian government in retaliation expelled five diplomats of Poland. The Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia ordered a total of four Russian envoys to leave.

(Image and Inputs from The Associated Press)