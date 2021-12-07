UNGA Approves Resolution To Delay Action On Myanmar And Afghanistan's Bid For Seats

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday approved a resolution to delay a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body. According to UN News, the UNGA agreed to defer action, meaning the current ambassadors for the two nations will remain in place for the time being. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid approved the measure by consensus, without a vote.

This comes after the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan, as well as the military in Myanmar, had sought to replace the envoys, who were appointed by a democratically-elected government that were deposed this year. Myanmar’s junta had sought to replace the nation’s ambassador to the UN, Kyaw Moe Tun, who opposed their February 1 ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and takeover of the government. The Taliban in Afghanistan, on the other hand, had challenged the credentials of Ghulam Isaczai, the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government led by Ashraf Ghani which was ousted on August 15.

According to UN News, on Monday, the resolution was introduced by Committee Chair, Ambassador Anna Karin Eneström of Sweden. In her report, Eneström recommended the UN defer the decision on the credentials of the two countries. She said that the nine-member committee has not scheduled another meeting and would not say how long the issue of credentials for Myanmar and Afghanistan would be deferred. Eneström also added that the decision to delay the request by Myanmar’s military and the Taliban had wide support because of the actions of the two nations’ rulers.

“The Committee deferred its decision on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Myanmar and on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Afghanistan to the seventy-sixth session of the General Assembly,” she said.

UN's stance on Afghanistan and Myanmar crisis

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the United Nations remains focused on assisting the people of Afghanistan, where the Taliban seized power in August. The world agency also continues to push for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Myanmar, in the wake of the military coup on February 1. After Myanmar’s Suu Kyi was convicted on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also condemned the imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi, who had been held in detention since the takeover.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said, "The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically-motivated. It is not only about arbitrary denial of her freedom – it closes yet another door to political dialogue."

(Image: AP)