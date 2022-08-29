UNGA Chief Bats For Reforms In UN Security Council To Be In Sync With 'geopolitical Order'

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Abdulla Shahid, on Monday, called for changes to the UN's governance and argued that the Security Council needed to reflect the geopolitics of the current international order. Speaking to ANI during his current India visit, he said it has been 14 years since the intergovernmental negotiations on the security council reform began in 2008.

"I have repeatedly called on the member states in the last one year to hasten this process because the Security Council has to be reflective of the current geopolitics of the world. It cannot be a thing of the past and the credibility of the organ itself will continue to fail," added Shahid who is also the Foreign Minister of Maldives.

Notably, the UNGA President's assertions are consistent with India's call for reforms in the United Nations. Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, stated that the most pressing matter is to increase the number of developing nations' representatives on the Security Council in order to better reflect the contemporary geopolitical landscape. Her remarks came at a UNSC briefing on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Promote Common Security Through Dialogue and Cooperation."

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar hails UNGA President's leadership

Meanwhile, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar hailed the UNGA President's vibrant leadership and his efforts to revitalise the organisation, saying that his visit to India will strengthen the wide-ranging ties with the Maldives. Earlier on Sunday, August 28, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra spoke with UNGA President Shahid about further developing ties between India and the Maldives. Secretary Kwatra commended Shahid for his "Presidency of Hope" and for his inspiring leadership at the 76th session of the UNGA. Notably, the UNGA President introduced the PGA's fellowship for HOPE in November 2021, which stands for "Harnessing Opportunities for Promoting Empowerment of Youth."

UNGA President was hosted by UN Country Team in New Delhi

In order to strengthen the relationship between India and the UN, Shahid, who landed in Delhi on Sunday, also met and talked with members of the UN Country Team. He was hosted by the UN Country team at the UN House in New Delhi. "Inspiring exchange on his 5 Rays of Hope for unity through turbulence, overcoming Covid and empowering women & youth. Underlined India's leadership role at all levels for Sustainable Development Goals," Kwatra said, as per ANI. Notably, Shahid discussed his "five rays of hope" in his speech at the 76th General Debate in 2021.

