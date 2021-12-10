Last Updated:

UNGA Grants Observer Status To Int'l Solar Alliance, India Calls The Move 'historic'

UNGA on Thursday granted Observer Status to International Solar Alliance (ISA), India’s Permanent Ambassador to UN T S Tirumurti announced.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
UNGA

IMAGE: UNSPLASH/PTI


The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday granted Observer Status to International Solar Alliance (ISA), India’s Permanent Ambassador to UN T S Tirumurti announced. Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti termed UNGA’s unanimous decision “historic”. He thanked all the Member States and stated that ISA has become an example of positive global climate action through partnerships to benefit global energy growth and development. 

In a separate social media post, the 76th UNGA President Abdulla Shahid informed that the General Assembly, based on the Sixth Committee report, unanimously decided to invite the ISA to participate in the sessions and work of the General Assembly in the capacity of an “Observer”. 

International Solar Alliance

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the fourth general assembly of the ISA was held earlier in October. Around 108 countries participated in the Assembly, including 74 Member Countries and 34 Observer and Prospective Countries, 23 Partner Organisations and 33 Special Invitee Organisations. ISA’s stated mission is for a rapid increase in solar energy usage so that the world can achieve an ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emission by the middle of the century, in a bid to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5C.

The launch of the ISA was announced by PM Narendra Modi and former French President Francois Hollande in 2015. The Alliance admits that achieving the 1.5C target will be an incredible challenge. However, it also believes that it is essential to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change. 

Last month, ISA joined hands with research publishing and information analytics major Elsevier at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to launch a new journal to enhance research on the use of solar power. According to PTI, the new publication is planned as an open-access journal, providing readers with freely accessible articles. "We are very proud to launch 'Solar Compass', an important vehicle to increase understanding and research on the use of solar power," said ISA Director-General Ajay Mathur. 

(Image: Unsplash/PTI)

Tags: UNGA, International Solar Alliance, Tirumurti
First Published:
