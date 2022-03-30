UNGA: India Hails Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Says Adopted Holistic Approach In Health Sector

India has taken a holistic approach toward health welfare through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, as New Delhi believes equity is of critical importance in global medical treatment, said Counsellor of India's permanent mission to the United Nations, Ashish Sharma. Addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting on Global Health and Foreign Policy on Monday, Sharma also underscored that the scheme is based on twin pillars- on primary and secondary level- formulated by the country's health and welfare experts. Further, he noted that the COVID-19 pandemic "made us realise the importance of primary healthcare systems in a society."

"India has taken a holistic approach towards healthcare. Ayushman Bharat scheme is based on the twin pillars —expanding access to primary healthcare services and providing insurance coverage for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization," Counsellor to India's permanent mission to UN, Ashish Sharma said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made us realize the importance of strong primary health care systems, increasing investments in health, and effective public health systems," he added.

India believes equity is of 'critical importance' for global health

Counsellor Sharma also stressed that in the wake of the pandemic, India believes "equity is of critical importance for global health." He stated, "our efforts should focus on the provision of technical and financial support for building capacities of the Member States." India has also continued to contribute to the global action against the pandemic through the supply of medical countermeasures and vaccines to over 150 countries to keep in line with the approach of 'One Earth, One Health', he added.

It is pertinent to mention that India has disbursed over 170 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 96 countries and 2 UN entities. In addition, New Delhi dispatched over 14 million doses as a grant to 47 countries and UN peacekeepers. Sharma added India has also offered indigenously development and affordable COVID-19 mitigation technologies, solutions, and products to various countries. . "The motto of the Government of India, together for everyone's growth with everyone's trust and reference resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind," Sharma said. India aims for a synergistic acceleration towards progress to achieve sustainable development goals and universal health coverage, he concluded.

(Image: ANI/AP/PTI)