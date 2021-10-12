UNGA: India Warns Terrorism To Continue As Single Most Crucial Threat For Peace & Security

India on Tuesday, 12 October, said that terrorism will continue as the single most crucial threat for peace and security and one of the biggest obstacles to achieving the common agenda of the United Nations. While speaking at the UNGA, Deputy Permanent Representative (Political Coordinator) to the UN, R Ravindra, shared India’s preliminary perspectives on the Secretary General’s ‘Our Common Agenda’ report. The official lauded UN chief Antonio Guterres’ proposals captured in the report and noted that there are certain areas that need greater focus at the world forum.

Our Common Agenda’ report looks ahead to the next 25 years. It represents Guterres' vision on the future of global cooperation and reinvigorating inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism. The UN chief had presented the report to the General Assembly in September 2021 before the end of the 75th session of the UNGA.

While speaking about the report, Ravindra said, “Our vision should embrace reformed multilateralism, gender, human rights, development, counter-terrorism, climate change and environment, financing, pandemic and vaccines, peace and security and other priorities."

'Terrorism will continue as single most crucial threat'

Ravindra further noted that in his report, the UN Secretary-General placed importance on combatting terrorism. “But terrorism as a priority has been dealt with rather cursorily in the report,” the Indian envoy said. In fact, he added that the word terrorism appears only twice in the report whereas “climate change” appears more than twenty times and the word “climate” more than seventy times.

“I do hope this can be remedied sooner than later since terrorism will continue as the single most crucial threat for peace and security and one of the biggest obstacles to achieve the common agenda,” Ravindra said.

Nevertheless, the Indian ambassador went on to appreciate the focus on climate change. He noted that India is the only one of the G20 on the path to Paris agreement targets. Ravindra said that the world must need a Net-Minus from developed countries since individual Net-Zero, without the application of CBDR, will disproportionately impact developing countries only.

Ravindra said, “India is the only one of the G20 on the path to Paris targets. We are nowhere close to USD 100 billion. Further, the Net-Zero has to be a Global Net-Zero where the developed countries should, in fact, vacate carbon space by 2050 for developing countries."

(With inputs from ANI)