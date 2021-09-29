UNGA: Iran Wants US & Other Countries To Follow Nuclear Weapon Disarmament Obligations

Iran's acting Deputy Foreign Minister Reza Najafi spoke at a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on September 28 to celebrate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. According to an official statement released by the UN, he said, "Iran vehemently opposes the retention, stockpiling, development, use, and proliferation of nuclear weapons. Removing such weapons is the international community's legal, political, and moral responsibility."

The Iranian official claimed that the only way to ensure that nuclear weapons were not used was to utterly destroy them. Najafi also opposed the United States and other nuclear-weapon states modernising and upgrading their nuclear arsenals in violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

He claimed, "rejecting the modernization and strengthening of nuclear arsenals by the United States and other nuclear-weapon-States in violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Those countries continue to object to any nuclear disarmament negotiations despite their legal obligations under Article VI."

He urged the international community to take tangible steps at the tenth Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, and he backed the Non-Alignment Movement's attempts to achieve a comprehensive nuclear weapons treaty.

Najafi criticised the archrival Israel, saying that Israel's hidden nuclear programme continues to undermine peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond. He asked the international community to allow Israel to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty as a non-nuclear party without conditions by putting its nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

UNGA President Abdulla urges redoubling efforts

The president of the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) Abdulla Shahid called for a redoubling of efforts to guarantee real progress in global nuclear disarmament on September 28. Shahid said that on the 25th anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty's (CTBT) adoption this year, there is a pressing urgency to make this treaty an effective legal framework, speaking at a UNGA high-level event to mark the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, as per Republic reports.

India's stand on Nuclear Disarmament

According to a statement released by India's Foreign Secretary on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, "India is committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory, and verifiable nuclear disarmament, leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, consistent with the highest priority accorded to nuclear disarmament by the Final Document of the First Special Session of the UN General Assembly on Disarmament (SSOD-1)."

It further read, "India believes that the goal of nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step-by-step process, underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed multilateral framework that is global and non-discriminatory. India’s approach is outlined in our Working Paper submitted to the UNGA First Committee in 2006 and to the Conference on Disarmament in 2007, which has an enduring relevance."

Image: AP