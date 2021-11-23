UNGA President Abdulla Shahid Calls For Enhancing Efforts To Prevent Human Trafficking

The United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid convened a high-level meeting to review the global action required to combat human trafficking. Speaking at the opening of a two-day high-level meeting, he highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has left survivors of trafficking with less support. Shahid urged countries to enhance their efforts for preventing and responding to this “vile crime”. After the opening ceremony, countries adopted a political declaration “reaffirming their commitments under the UN Global Plan of Action”.

In his opening remarks, Abdulla Shahid stated that the pandemic has weakened the ability of the states to identify the criminals and make them accountable, as per the statement. Taking to Twitter, the UNGA President informed that during the meeting, he highlighted the importance of empowering survivors to bring an end to the crime. In his tweet, Shahid wrote, “Today I convened the HLM on the appraisal of the Global Plan of Action to Combat Human Trafficking. I highlighted the importance of empowering and listening to survivors to bring an end to this vile crime.”

Today I convened the HLM on the appraisal of the Global Plan of Action to Combat Human Trafficking.



I highlighted the importance of empowering and listening to survivors to bring an end to this vile crime.



My statement: https://t.co/13yiadQ5Mi#EndHumanTrafficking pic.twitter.com/Vn3HUxcJsq — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) November 22, 2021

Need for more efforts to stop this 'vile crime'

The UNGA president highlighted that the international community need to enhance their efforts to recover better from the COVID-19 pandemic. He further added that the efforts are needed to prevent human trafficking that includes obtaining more research on how the crime is carried out and the person it is targeting. As per the press release, the UNGA president underscored that they need to prioritise a ‘victim and survivor-centred approach’ to fight trafficking in persons. The UNGA President acknowledged the survivors attending the meeting, saying that their presence “testifies to the fortitude of the human spirit”. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of listening to the survivors.

“It is imperative that the global community redoubles its efforts to recover better from the pandemic and build resilient communities,” UNGA president told member states as per the press release.

“This includes obtaining more research, data, and analysis on how this crime is being carried out, how it is evolving, and who it is targeting and impacting. This will allow us to make better decisions on preventative measures and responses," UNGA president added.

Human traffickers target women and girls

The UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed in her remarks said that women and girls are being “disproportionately targeted for trafficking,” as per the press release. Amina Mohammed highlighted that human traffickers excessively target women and girls, forcing them into marriage and forced labour. She even pointed out that the traffickers are actively pursuing youngsters on social media to recruit new victims and benefit from the demand for child sexual exploitation content. In order to end human trafficking, Amina Mohammed said that the countries need to build strong legal institutions.

Image: Twitter/@UN_PGA