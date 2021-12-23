UNGA President Abdulla Shahid Tests COVID Positive, Isolating At Home With Mild Symptoms

The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Abdulla Shahid said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is presently isolating himself at home with minimal symptoms. Shahid took Twitter to inform about his test report. He stated that his prayers are with the millions suffering from COVID-19 and the billions without access to vaccine.

I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms.



I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine! I Stand for #VaccineEquity — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) December 22, 2021

Apart from Shahid, the president of the 76th session of UNGA, his spokeswoman Paulina Kubiak also confirmed his illness. She went on to say that Shahid has been vaccinated and has also obtained a booster dose and is currently showing mild symptoms of COVID-19, as per the TASS. Earlier, Shahid urged world leaders to work together to ensure that immunisations are available to everyone.

UNGA President talks about vaccine equity

At the UN headquarters in New York, earlier on December 14, the UNGA President had revealed that his first resolution for the New Year is to vaccinate people all over the world and achieve vaccine equity so that normality may restore to the world sooner. He also stated that the UN's goal of vaccinating 40% of the worldwide people against COVID-19 by 2021-end and 70% by the middle of the next year had not been achieved. Highlighting vaccination equality, Abdulla Shahid stated that the average COVID immunisation rate in African countries is approximately 5 or 6% which is not even close to equity. Shahid further emphasised that the economy will not recover unless everyone in the globe gets immunised.

In addition to this, in early December, Shahid told reporters, "I want to see renewed political commitment and meaningful engagement to ensure universal vaccination," Sputnik reported. Meanwhile, Shahid will also host a high-level conference 'Towards Universal Vaccination: From Hope to Action' in January 2022, with the goal of gathering all 193 UN member states together and adopting a resolution on the COVID-19 vaccine.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)