The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, on Wednesday called for an end to nuclear tests. Bozkir said that these nuclear tests have a long-lasting impact on health and the environment. Bozkir called on the countries that have yet to sign or ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) to do it without further delay.

"These tests have long lasting health and environmental consequences. They devastate the communities they impact. They displace families from their homelands", Bozkir said in the statement.

UNGA President calls for end to nuclear tests

Bozkir emphasised the General Assembly’s commitment to nuclear disarmament and welcomed the progress achieved in the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, asserted that since the advent of nuclear weapons, more than 2,000 nuclear tests have been conducted. Bozkir stressed that although there is a decrease in the rate of testing, they have not completely stopped. As per the UNGA statement, the Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty has been signed by 185 countries and ratified by 170, including three nuclear-weapon States.

Today we mark the International Day against Nuclear Tests, an opportunity to remember the victims of nuclear testing, honor the survivors and examine the legacy impacts of nuclear weapons, including that of nuclear waste. My full remarks here: pic.twitter.com/1onIGt3TJ5 — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) September 8, 2021

The statement mentioned that the Treaty must be signed and ratified by 44 specific nuclear technology holder countries. Bozkir called for action to advance the Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which bans all explosive nuclear weapons tests by any nation. The United States and Russia have extended their nuclear arms reduction agreement, known as the New START Treaty until February 2026. Bozkir emphasised that meetings to review the Non-Proliferation Treaty must be held before February 2022. Furthermore, he said that the Fourth Conference of Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones and Mongolia, which has been postponed since April 2020 must be held.

"As my term as the President of the General Assembly comes to an end in a few days, I would like to take this opportunity to call on States that have yet to sign or ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, to do so as soon as possible," Bozkir said in the statement.

Image: AP