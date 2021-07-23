UNGA President-elect Maldives FM Abdullah Applauds India's Leadership On COVID-19 Support

Maldives Foreign Minister and the President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Abdullah Shahid, on Friday lauded the generosity of India in providing COVID-19 support through essential medicines and vaccine availability to other countries. Appreciating the Indian leadership, he mentioned that India has provided budget support of $250 million to aid the nations feeling the heat of the pandemic. "Celebrating India's contribution", he exclaimed further mentioning that the country is so close to the island nation in "so many other ways".

We've full trust in Indian people's generosity. Around the world, Indian generosity has ensured people in 95 countries have #COVID19 vaccines. India gifted essential medicines to over 150 countries. I, with the world, applaud this leadership: Maldives Foreign Min Abdullah Shahid pic.twitter.com/2CRvYbPOJv — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

'We are a friend to all, enemy to none': FM Abdullah Shahid

Abdullah Shahid further mentioned "We take the security of diplomats very seriously, the obligations of Vienna conventions is something we always take seriously. Appropriate measures have been taken by the government. Where are these coming from is the question we have to ask, through the internet, through social media." Targetting the previous regime, he further added that their only policy was to play one country against the other, making an apparent reference to India and China.

He said, "It's difficult to control how people react to their dissatisfaction, but it is also clear that the former government had no foreign policy. The only policy they knew was to play one country against the other. You can see these elements are in a minority. These are few individuals who are dissatisfied with so many large projects underway with assistance from India and for selfish political reasons they are promoting such hatred."

When asked about the comparison in assistance of China and India, he praised India's efforts of being the first responder in times of need.

"India has always been a first responder to the Maldives in times of need and even during this crisis of covid pandemic India has been a first responder and if you look at the evacuation of Maldives students in Wuhan, India had brought students back. India sent doctors, and medical equipment. India has provided budget support of 250 million dollars, India also provided vaccines within 48 hours of the national roll-out. India is so close to the Maldives both geographically and in many other ways. It should not be compared to what other countries do for us but India has done for us we are celebrating it. We will continue to engage with all countries and that is the policy of the current government. We are a friend to all, enemy to none.".

The former president of the Maldives had recently brought up the issue of Chinese loans restructuring, rising terrorism, and radicalisation. Talking about the Chines debt, Abdullah further commented "The previous government has taken a lot of development loans from China. The repayment was a challenge during Covid, not just for small island nations but for many countries. It was becoming a challenge we have been able to talk to Chinese and other countries from whom we have borrowed, we are given room to pay."

On the issue of terrorism, he said "President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's government is committed to fighting against terrorism, it is a scourge which has no borders. We walk the talk on terrorism. We are working closely with our partners India, Sri Lanka, United States and many other countries to fight terrorism."

(SOURCE-ANI)

(IMAGE-AP/UNSPLASH)