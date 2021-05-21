UNGA President Hails Ceasefire In Gaza: 'Must Address Humanitarian Needs Of Palestinians'

Leaders from across the world welcomed the news of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine which ended the 11-day conflict. Among them was United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir. The UNGA President on Thursday welcomed the impending cease-fire in the gruesome exchanges between Israel Defence Forces and Hamas militants.

Israeli media shortly after midnight on Friday broke the news that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved of a unilateral ceasefire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip. Shortly after this, Hamas confirmed via a spokesperson that it too would enter into a ceasefire and truce. This marks an end to an 11-day conflict that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a halt.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he shared an official statement pertaining to the Gaza conflict and the newly deliberated truce.

Volkan Bozkir (UN General Assembly President) on the situation in the State of Palestine and Israel - General Assembly Media Stakeout (20 May 2021) https://t.co/kRc9Rm2SkA — Volkan BOZKIR (@volkan_bozkir) May 21, 2021

'Overdue' & 'reassuring'

Volkan Bozkir opined that news of a ceasefire in Gaza was "overdue" and "reassuring." Bozkir spoke shortly after Israel and Hamas entered into an unconditional truce and announced a cease-fire which went into effect at 2 am on Friday. While addressing a press release, he spoke about the ceasefire and established that bloodshed and violence should end before it got too late.

He said, "The news of overdue ceasefire in Gaza is reassuring. This was one of the key demands of the Member States. This shows that when the General Assembly takes the lead and Member States speak up together, we get results." He added, "Israel is an occupying power and it must adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law. We must address critical humanitarian needs of the Palestinians. This includes mobilising support and rebuilding vital public infrastructure that has been destroyed particularly in Gaza."

'We must address critical humanitarian needs of the Palestinians'

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir also brought to light what lies ahead of the turmoil, concerning not only infrastructure restoration in the battered Gaza Strip but a global unison to prevent bloodshed and violence in the region. Basically, what lies ahead for Israelis and Palestinians should be one step ahead instead of accepting an eclipsed state. He also indicated that both must peacefully exist side by side with a recognised border on the basis of The Green Line, 1967, with Jerusalem as the capital on both sides.