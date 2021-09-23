UNGA: World Leaders Pledge $5 Billion To Protect, Restore Nature Over Next 10 Years

In an event organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), as many as 9 organisation have pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to support the creation, expansion, management, and monitoring of protected and conserved areas of land, inland water and sea, working with Indigenous Peoples, local communities, civil society and governments. The session called 'Nature for Life Hub' was conducted on 22 September on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The announcement was made after 22 world leaders, including Heads of State, philanthropic leaders and Indigenous representatives, attended a joint conference.

"This is not a moment where we should not have hope. At the centre of all of this, people will have to be the ones who shape what happens next,” Achim Steiner, the UNDP Administrator said in a statement.

As a part of the Transformative Action for Nature plan, the philanthropic organisations jointly launched the ‘Protecting Our Planet Challenge’ to ensure that 30 percent of the planet is protected and preserved by 2030 - with a specific focus on the most important places for biodiversity. The organisations include Arcadia; Bezos Earth Fund; Bloomberg Philanthropies; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Nia Tero; Rainforest Trust; Re: wild; Wyss Foundation; and the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation, as per an official release. This is the "biggest-ever philanthropic commitment" for conservation of nature that campaigners see as a crucial step to unlock greater investments in conservation, to plug the gap in funding to reverse global nature loss, and secure a nature-positive world, the UNDP said.

Talking about the benefits that can be drawn from this hefty donation pledge, Steiner said, "Societies have found within themselves the ability to address things that often were long overdue whether it was the issues of inequality or exclusion, but also investments in systemic transformations. We are investing in one another’s ability to, together, change the trajectory of the world." The commitments made are essential to spurring additional investments in conservation and to ending harmful investments – actions which together will plug the substantial financing gap to implement a new biodiversity framework due to be agreed at the COP15 – a funding shortfall currently estimated at $700 billion per year, the UNDP release asserted.

EU doubles external funding for biodiversity

During the summit, President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen reaffirmed that the European Union (EU) will double its external funding for biodiversity. The funding will particularly be directed at the most vulnerable countries. The move will show the "leadership which must now be matched by countries and institutions across the globe," the UNDP statement mentioned. The announcement made on Wednesday also sent a "strong signal" to countries to "step up" their ambition to protects and restore nature. The donations come in the wake of global concerns on the deteriorating climate situation and the upcoming COP26: Glassgow Climate Change Summit. It is scheduled to be held from 31 October to 12 November.

Image: @UNDPorg/Unsplash