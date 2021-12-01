UNHCR 'appalled' By Series Of Deadly Attacks On Displaced People In DR Congo

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is "appalled" by the string of murderous assaults on internally displaced people in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to a UNHCR spokesperson Boris Cheshirkov. While speaking to the media in Geneva on Tuesday, Cheshirkov had quoted the local authorities and revealed that 26 people were killed on November 28, Sunday at the Ndjala location in the Drodro health zone in Ituri province by armed groups, as per a UN report.

Cheshirkov went on to say that among the deceased, there were 21 men and women and nine children as well. He further informed that the assailants had utilised pistols, machetes, and knives. As per the UN report, the latest strike is considered to be the fourth attack on IDPs in Ituri Province, which is home to 1.7 million displaced persons, since November 19.

Deadly attacks in DR Congo

Furthermore, in separate incidents on November 21, a militia group had attacked other displaced people's camps in Drodro and Tché. At Drodro, 44 people were murdered, more than 1,200 shelters were damaged, according to authorities. At Tché, about 1,000 shelters were completely destroyed.

Nearly 20,000 people who were sheltered in displacement camps went to Rhoe, seeking refuge near the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC's military installation. In less than 48 hours, the site grew from 21,000 to 40,500 people, compelling freshly joined migrants to sleep in the open areas. Food, shelter, and health care, as well as psychosocial help, are the most pressing requirements of the people at the Rhoe camp, which currently numbers over 70,000 individuals, as per the UN report.

Indicating the tragic humanitarian situation, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the DRC David McLachlan-Karr said, “I am shocked, outraged and deeply saddened by these repeated attacks on civilians who are forced to leave their homes to seek safety from the violence.”

The UN report further revealed that in the Democratic Republic of Congo, approximately 5.6 million people were forced to evacuate their houses, properties which is an increase of 400,000 individuals since early 2021. Over 330,000 people are housed in displacement camps, while the bulk resides in host communities.

UNHCR seeks access for humanitarian agencies to help vulnerable people

Boris Cheshirkov highlighted that UNHCR urges all parties to recognise the civilian and the humanitarian nature of the displacement facilities, where both Internally displaced people and the local population are being attacked in their homes. He further asked to ensure accessibility to the places so that humanitarian agencies could provide vital help and support. To better serve IDPs, the UN refugee agency is requesting financial assistance for its underfunded initiatives.

The UNCHR representative said to the media, “We have received just 52% of the $204.8 million required to provide life-saving assistance to people of concern in DRC”, as per the UN report.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)