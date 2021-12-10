UNHCR Calls For 'modus Operandi' To Tackle Ongoing Migration Crisis In Afghanistan

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has expressed concern over the rapid migration under the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan. According to Tolo News, UNHCR Filippo Grandi warned that the economic collapse of the war-torn nation would trigger a massive wave of migration to neighbouring and world countries. He urged the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan and the international community to find a “modus operandi” to tackle the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

"Ultimately, the Taliban, who are in control of the country today, and the international community and its entities need to find a modus operandi, need to co-exist with each other, need to make the necessary steps for that to happen," Grandi told the UN Security Council.

"The Taliban of course by delivering on the all-important issues of the rights of women, women at work, rights of minorities--and the international community by supporting it as it needs to happen, the functioning of the state and all of this for the sake of the Afghan people," he added.

Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

It is to note that Grandi’s remarks come amid a time when the UN and other humanitarian organisations are expressing grave concerns over the deteriorating living conditions in the war-ravaged nation. According to Tolo News, thousands of people in Afghanistan still lack access to proper shelter in wintertime. Humanitarian groups have also raised caution that millions of children could die as the international community continues to maintain economic restrictions, citing the illegitimacy of the interim Taliban government.

Meanwhile, according to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, over 1,000 Afghans had been illegally crossing the borders to Iran. United Nations migration agency IOM had previously informed that more than half a million people in Afghanistan have been displaced internally in the country. However, experts believe that the formation of a strong economic system could overcome the current situation in the war-torn nation besides help from overseas donors.

Lastly, it is pertinent to mention that the hasty political transition in mid-August followed by significant disruptions in public finances, services, and blocked international aid has left an enormous impact on Afghan citizens, particularly women. Meanwhile, as the World Bank board, including the US, has allowed some flexibility to move $280 million frozen donor funding for World Food Programme and UNICEF, the transfer of funds to Afghanistan still remains unclear.

