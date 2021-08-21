UNHCR Issues Warning Over Afghanistan's Humanitarian Situation Amid Taliban Takeover

The UN refugee agency, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has voiced worry about Afghanistan's current humanitarian needs and called for continued support to ensure that the country receives the aid it requires. On Sunday, the Taliban entered the capital city and declared victory over the government of Ashraf Ghani. People have been observed hurrying to the airport to exit the country, resulting in chaotic scenes in Kabul.

Situation in Afghanistan is "very volatile"

The UN agency said in a statement on Friday that the situation on-ground in the country is "extremely fluid." According to the UNHCR, "bolstered support for the humanitarian response inside Afghanistan itself is urgently needed to deliver assistance to the Afghan people, including some half a million displaced this year alone. The vast majority of Afghans are not able to leave the country through regular channels. The footage taken a few days ago of crowds at the airport has shocked the world, speaking powerfully to the sense of fear and uncertainty among many Afghans."

UNHCR has praised numerous countries' efforts to protect at-risk Afghan nationals through bilateral evacuation programmes. However, the bilateral evacuation programmes should not be used to replace or eclipse a prompt and widespread international humanitarian response, according to the report. According to the UNHCR, these should not be used to stifle or prevent Afghans from seeking asylum in other countries. The right to seek refuge for Afghans entering by regular or spontaneous methods must be preserved by all states, both inside and outside the area.

In this developing situation, the UN agency also expressed worry about the likelihood of human rights crimes against civilians, including women and girls. "As of today, those who may be in danger have no clear way out. UNHCR is calling on countries neighbouring Afghanistan to keep their borders open in light of the evolving crisis in Afghanistan," according to the statement.

UNHCR urged to end forced returns

Recently, the UNHCR issued non-return advice for Afghanistan, urging for an end to forced returns of Afghan nationals, including asylum seekers whose claims have been denied. UNHCR has urged nations to cease coercive returns of Afghan nationals who have previously been assessed not to require international protection due to the deteriorating security and human rights situation in major regions of the country.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image- @UNHCRAfg/Twitter)