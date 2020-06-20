World Refugee Day: UNHCR Marks The Special Day With Message 'every Action Counts'

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will be celebrating the World Refugee Day on June 20 to honour the courage and determination of those who have been forced to abandon their homes and flee persecution and conflict. The UN Refugee Agency is asking people from all walks of life to join the #WithRefugees with a message that everyone can make a difference, and every action counts. Marked by the coronavirus outbreak, this year the celebratory events will mostly take place virtually with millions of people taking part in cooking workshops, slam poetry, synchronized swimming, and concerts.

Events across the globe

In South Sudan, a group of refugees will take part in a virtual performance of Nuban dance with their hosts in the city of Yei. The 99-story Kingdom Tower, the tallest building in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, will be illuminated in UN Blue to mark #WorldRefugeeDay. Miry’s List in Los Angeles is celebrating #WorldRefugeeDay with food! Syrian cooks will be whipping up meals people can order and pick up curbside. The organization’s mission is to welcome newly arrived refugees to the community. In New York, live discussion in honor of #WorldRefugeeDay is happening, where UNHCR Director Ruvendrini Menikdiwela is also present.

On #WorldRefugeeDay in #SouthSudan refugees gather with their #SouthSudanese neighbors to dance and sing. #COVID19 has us distancing this year. But you can’t quench that celebratory spirit. Enjoy a virtual performance from these Nuban dancers! pic.twitter.com/vO5fcDn7R8 — Adan D. Ilmi (@Adan_D_Ilmi) June 20, 2020

In Japan's Rikuzentakata, authorities lit up the city’s famed Miracle Pine Tree in UN Blue to honour #WorldRefugeeDay. The tree became a symbol of recovery in the city, which was one of the hardest hit by a devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Greece hosted around 1,21,000 refugees and asylum seekers, where swimmers at a club in Thessaloniki spelled out a message of inclusion ahead of #WorldRefugeeDay.

This #WorldRefugeeDay Thessaloniki’s PAOK Athletic Club forms human banner #EveryActionCounts captured by drone.@AC_PAOK shows how to come together and that every action counts in sports and life! pic.twitter.com/c4yRKnifb5 — UNHCR Greece (@UNHCRGreece) June 19, 2020

