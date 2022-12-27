UNHCR Report Claims Around 100 Million People Were Displaced Globally In 2022

Around 100 million people around the world have been displaced from their homes in 2022, the UN refugee agency reported on Monday. Last year 90 million people were forced to leave their homes, hence the numbers of the displaced population reaching triple digits have become a matter of concern for international organizations. The devastating effects of the Russia-Ukraine war and the human rights crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover can be considered one of the reasons for the displacement of so many refugees around the world.

On Monday, the head of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, expressed his discontent with the current numbers. The UNHCR head described the figure as “a record that should never have been set”. According to Xinhua news, outbreaks of violence in Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Syria, and Mayanmar can be considered major reasons for the rise in migration. The UNHCR released the report on Friday and stated that the 2022 figures have set a new record. Explaining it in simpler terms, the agency also stated that around “1 in every 78 people on earth has been forced to flee their homes” due to one reason or another.

Russia-Ukraine war has also led to an increase in IDP figures

In their Friday report, the UNHCR asserted that the Russia-Ukraine war has led to the displacement of million within the country. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at the end of May 2022, there were around 7.1 million Internally Displaced People (IDP) in Ukraine. The figures are an increase of a whopping 6.3 million people compared to the end of 2021. The 2021 military coup in Myanmar has also contributed to the rise in the number of IDPs quite significantly. Around 1 million people have been internally displaced in Myanmar following the Military takeover.

Another country that contributed to the rising numbers is the west African country, Burkina Faso. According to the UNHCR, around 1.9 million people are remaining displaced within the country at the end of March 2022. The UN Refugee agency also reported that the applications of around 4.5 million asylum seekers are pending as of the end of May 2022. The UN agency on Monday pledged to continue assisting the displaced population. The figures presented by the agencies indicate the deplorable conditions the world was dealing with in the year 2022.