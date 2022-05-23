Propelled by the Russian war in Ukraine and other conflicts, the global number of forcibly displaced crossed 100 million for the first time, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement on Sunday. Noting the alarming new figure, UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi stated that the situation must be a "wake-up call" for the international community and called for the end of such "destructive conflicts." Grandi also urged world leaders to address the underlying causes that force innocent people to abandon their homes.

"The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence human rights violations, and persecution has now crossed the staggering milestone of 100 million for the first time on record propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts," the UN refugee agency said in its report.

"100 million is a star figure- sovereign an alarm in equal measure...this must be a wake-up call to resolve and prevent such conflicts," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi emphasised.

Waves of protracted conflicts in the Middle East, northern Africa, Myanmar, Congo, and more led to the rise of asylum seekers to 90 million in 2021. However, with nearly 8 million internally and externally displaced in the Russian war against Ukraine, the numbers have touched unprecedented levels, UNHCR said. Among the 8 million displaced, at least 6 million from Ukraine have sought shelter in neighbouring European countries, including Poland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and more.

According to recent data from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), At over 1% of the global population, the overall figure is equivalent to the 14th most populous country in the world. "It includes refugees and asylum seekers as well as the 53.2 million people displaced inside their borders by conflict," UNHCR noted, citing IDMC statistics.

Just to note, Syria accounts for the largest refugee population in the world, followed by Afghan and Venezuelans. Turkey, Columbia, and Uganda host most displaced people from the aforementioned countries.

(Image: AP)