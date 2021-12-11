UNHCR To Provide USD 3 Mln In Aid To Pakistani Refugees In Afghanistan's Khost Province

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday announced to distribute USD 3 million for the displaced people in Waziristan, Khost province in Afghanistan. A report by Khaama press revealed that the aid money would be used to provide food ingredients and fuel to displaced people in the winter season. A total of eight thousand families and more are expected to benefit from the aid, which would be provided in cash for the first time.

Meanwhile, local authorities said UNHCR aid amounting to USD 345 will be given to each family that has a Pakistani ID. Thousands of Pakistani citizens crossed the Durand Line to enter the Khost province of Afghanistan after the country's police launched rampart military operations. While the displaced families continue to reside west of the border, Islamabad has been making constant efforts to lure people back home. According to ANI, Pakistani authorities, in addition to the given aid, have offered extra cash to families which agree to return to Pakistan.

UN ensuring essential services in Khost

According to the UN Agency, "Some 76,000 Pakistani refugees are registered in Khost and verified in Paktika; while the total population is estimated to be approximately 100,000. With the emergency phase of displacement over, UNHCR is transitioning to a protection strategy built on targeted assistance to persons with specific needs and designed to build capacity, self-reliance and resilience, while coordinating with partners and advocating with donors to ensure continuity of essential services for the refugee population; including basic health care, WASH, and education among others."

While Pakistani refugees are battling adverse conditions, Afghanistan itself is shadowed by a gruelling migrant crisis. Several humanitarian organisations, in addition to UN, are expressing grave concerns over the deteriorating living conditions in the war-ravaged nation. According to Tolo News, thousands of people in Afghanistan still lack access to proper shelter in wintertime. Humanitarian groups have also raised caution that millions of children could die as the international community continues to maintain economic restrictions, citing the illegitimacy of the interim Taliban government.

