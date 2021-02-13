UNHRC Adopts Myanmar Resolution; Demand Restoration Of 'civilian Rule', Release Of Suu Kyi

UN’s human rights body on Friday demanded that Myanmar's military restores the civilian rule and ‘immediately’ release democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and members of the Union Election Commission, and other detained 220 government officials. In a resolution, the 47-member Human Rights Council called for "the immediate and unconditional release of all persons arbitrarily detained," and "the restoration of the elected government,” during the emergency session of the council on February 12. Adopted by consensus, without a vote, the resolution denounced the military coup in Myanmar and the violation of civil and human rights in the South Asian nation. Furthermore, the UNHCR instructed Myanmar’s security forces to protect fundamental human rights and refrain from violence.

“The council took an important step today by passing a resolution against the coup and urging respect for democratic and human rights. The resolution rightly called on the Myanmar military to release those arbitrarily detained, including Aung San Suu Kyi. But, it failed to address the most necessary condition for change: accountability,” Grant Shubin, legal director of the Global Justice Center said in a statement.

"The world is watching," the UN's deputy rights chief Nada al-Nashif said at the session, requested earlier this week by the EU and the UK. Furthermore, she condemned the unlawful arrest of Suu Kyi and other Myanmar officials. “Draconian orders have been issued this week to prevent peaceful assembly and free expression”, she further alleged, demanding the release of protesters, activists, journalists, and monks in the country. Al-Nashif also denounced the use of lethal or less-than-lethal weaponry to disperse protesters. "Let us be clear”, she said, “this is unacceptable.”

🔴BREAKING



Resolution adopted by consensus!



The UN Human Rights Council deplores the removal of the elected government and calls for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other arbitrarily detained persons.



ℹ️#SS29 INFO https://t.co/h2wOkbMu1D pic.twitter.com/qP049xovz9 — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) February 12, 2021

Read: India Demands Release Of Detained Political Leaders In Myanmar At UNHRC; Backs Protests

Read: UN's HRC Criticizes Myanmar For Military Coup

UN says ‘world watching with horror’

Earlier, last week, the head of Myanmar's Tatmadaw army, Min Aung Hlaing, defended the armed forces coup saying that the NLD government won the elections by rigging, alleging voter fraud. “In light of the post-election irregularities, Tatmadaw was compelled to take the state responsibilities,” Myanmar's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Myint Thu, told the council Friday. meanwhile, in a separate account, unfolding the military’s seizure of power on February 1, UN’s Special Rapporteur Andrews outlined the backdrop against which Myanmar’s armed forces overthrew the civilian government as he condemned “junta’s repressive actions”. At the special session, Andrews called the military’s actions ‘outrageous and illegal’, saying that the world watched with horror the brutality emerging from the streets of Myanmar.

Read: China Voices Strong Opposition To Canadian Spy Chief's Warning Of Strategic Threat Posed By The Country

Read: About 40 Myanmar Police Defect To Join Protesters