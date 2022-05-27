UNHRC Concerned Over Dire Human Rights Situation In Afghanistan; 'Taliban At Crossroads'

The international community and UN agencies have raised concern over the situation of people in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

In latest development, Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur, on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, said that the country has been facing human rights challenges that were severely affecting Afghans and noted that the authorities failed to address the magnitude of abuses.

He called on the Taliban authorities to address human rights challenges and take measures to bring stability and freedom to all Afghans, especially women. Richard Bennett made the remarks as he concluded his 11-day visit to Afghanistan.

“The Taliban stands at a crossroads. Either the society will become more stable and a place where every Afghan enjoys freedom and human rights, or it will become increasingly restrictive,” Richard Bennett said.

Richard Bennett expressed concern over the policies introduced by Taliban authorities that are impacting human rights. He noted that the policies and decisions for having full control have also resulted in people living in fear. He raised concern over the situation of women and mentioned decisions announced by the Taliban that restrict the rights of women, like suspension of secondary education for girls, policies regarding the employment of women, mandatory hijab for women and curbs on freedom of movement and expression.

Bennett urged the Taliban authorities to immediately revoke these policies that affect Afghan women and work to prioritise the rights of girls and women to equal participation in education, employment and other spheres of life.

"I call upon the de facto authorities to immediately reverse policies and directives that negatively impact women as well as to prioritize women’s and girls’ rights to equal participation in education, employment, and all other aspects of public life,” Richard Bennett said.

#Afghanistan is at a crossroads and the Taliban must pursue a path towards stability and freedom for all citizens, especially women, the new @SR_Afghanistan Richard Bennett said at the end of an 11-day visit.



STORY by @UN_News_Centre https://t.co/Q66gV5mYFf — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) May 27, 2022

Bennett urges world to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Richard Bennett called for a probe into a series of attacks on places of worship and schools in Kabul, Kunduz, and the Balkh provinces. Furthermore, Richard Bennett called on the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

During his visit to Afghanistan, Bennett met with Taliban leaders and civil society representatives, including women human rights activists, journalists, minorities, and victims of human rights violations. Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that over half of the people in Afghanistan rely on humanitarian assistance, according to ANI. It added, "1 in 2 people does not know where their next meal is coming from."

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP