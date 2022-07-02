UNHRC Condemns Plight Of Women Under Taliban Rule: 'At Least 1-2 Suicides Reported Daily'

Former deputy speaker of the Afghan Parliament, Fawzia Koofi on Friday highlighted the lack of opportunity and ailing mental health that is taking a toll on Afghan women ever since the Taliban extremists took reigns of the country, adding that every day in Afghanistan, at least one or two women commit suicide.

During a debate on the woman’s rights issue at the United Nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Fawzia Koofi narrated the ordeal pertaining to the condition of Afghan women ever since the Taliban's ruthless takeover of Afghanistan.

"From the fact that every day, there is at least one or two women who commit suicide for the lack of opportunity, for the mental health, the pressure they receive. The fact that girls as young as 9 years old are being sold, not only because of economic pressure but because of the fact that there is no hope for them, for their family," Koofi said.

Women and girls are being erased in #Afghanistan.



"It is not normal."



Former vice-president of the Afghan parliament @Fawziakoofi77 calls for action at an urgent debate at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. pic.twitter.com/bMOlhCZhVM — UN Human Rights Council 📍 #HRC50 (@UN_HRC) July 1, 2022

'Let's not think Afghanistan's women deserve this situation': Fawzia Koofi

Speaking at the UNHRC meeting in Geneva, Koofi added that Afghanistan is confronting multidimensional problems ranging from humanitarian crises to human rights crises, and the situation of women in the country is very dire.

"Afghanistan is suffering from multidimensional problems. From humanitarian crises to human rights crises. The situation of women and girls in Afghanistan are very unique and dire. It is not normal. Definitely, it is not normal anywhere in the world, especially in the rest of the Muslim countries," the former deputy of the Afghan Parliament said.

"If you look at the figures, from 28% of women who were in parliament representing the diversity and beauty of their country, to zero per cent participation. From 30 per cent or more of women in the civil service of their country to zero per cent. From 4 million children- girl children in school- now to only 1.5 million," she further added. Concluding her remarks, she made an emotional statement calling all the atrocities and human rights violations faced by Afghan women "not normal". "It is not normal. Let’s not think that the women of Afghanistan deserve this situation," Koofi said.

Human rights breaches faced by Afghan women

After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, the situation of women in the country was on a downfall. After taking over the leadership of the country, the extremists made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to provide education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, they instead issued several decrees and orders restricting the basic human rights of women in the country.

They also assured the world leaders to restore fundamental rights, including free movement of women and education for all. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the country has been witnessing a surge in terror activities. It has also barred women from educational institutions and working. Recently, it passed a contentious ruling wherein it ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, resulting in condemnation from the international community.