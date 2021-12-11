UNHRC To Pakistan: Don't Discourage Victims Of Enforced Disappearance From Legal Action

A group of UN experts on Friday, Dec.10 called on Pakistan to immediately halt the approval of an amendment to a bill that criminalizes enforced disappearances, resulting in strict punishment for the family members of those who instigated the victim. On the occasion of the World Human Rights Day, UN Human Rights Council denounced Pakistan for establishing penalties of one hundred thousand Pakistani rupees and up to five years imprisonment in the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 for those lodging formal police complaint about a relative, acquaintance or a family member’s disappearance, that proves to be false, according to ANI. The contentious bill has already been passed in Pakistan's National Assembly on November 9.

Human rights experts call on #Pakistan 🇵🇰 to halt the approval of an amendment to a bill criminalizing enforced #disappearances that would harshly penalize families & other sources for reporting alleged cases. “We call on the Pakistan Senate to carefully review & amend the bill." pic.twitter.com/jXYGL8tJai — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) December 10, 2021

"Relatives of victims of enforced disappearance are already often reluctant to report cases or exchange information with Government officials, either for fear of reprisals or lack of trust,” ANI quoted the experts as saying. "If passed, this law would undoubtedly lead to an increased underreporting of the crime, and foster impunity for the perpetrators," the experts said."

These provisions would have a chilling effect on relatives of the disappeared persons and their representatives, who might find themselves in a climate of self-censorship, eventually leaving them without any effective remedy.”

On International Human Rights Day, I request all human rights organization who campaigns this day to uphold human rights law to speak up for my father enforced disappearances. He was taken away by Pakistan military 8 yrs ago & since then we haven’t heard of him#HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/7exwngQg68 — Asma Baloch (@Asma_Baloc) December 10, 2021

Such measures will discourage affected relatives, experts say

Experts have questioned Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan administration from making such draconian amendments that would only discourage the affected relatives to come forward and reporting the crime. Khan’s government has come under scrutiny for toughening the barriers for the grieving members in case someone they know disappears. If the amendments in the law are passed, it will deter the citizens from reporting the missing persons due to the fear of the repercussions. “The bill, amending the Pakistan Penal Code of 1860 and criminalizing enforced disappearances as an autonomous offence, was first introduced to the National Assembly on 8 June,” ANI reported, citing the experts familiar with the development.

Tens of thousands of Baloch took to streets in Gwadar, #Balochistan. They are demanding basic amenities of life. removal of unwanted military check-posts, an end to extrajudicial killings & enforced disappearances they blame on the #Pakistan state. #StandUp4BalochRights pic.twitter.com/hL6L4MCjAy — Ambreen Baloch (@baloch_ambreen) December 10, 2021

Initially, the bill was approved by the UN, but later as the recommendations from relevant international human rights mechanisms floated in, the bill has attracted flak from the human rights activists. On Sep. 29, the Standing Committee on Interior of the Assembly introduced amendments that "run contrary to the spirit and objectives of a law to criminalize enforced disappearances", experts told ANI, adding that they have registered their concerns with Pakistan’s Government. "We also reiterate our call to Pakistan to enable a process that will allow the participation of victims, families, civil society organizations, and other relevant actors in an open, inclusive and transparent discussion of the bill before its approval,” they said.

In Pakistan, instances of missing persons are not uncommon. Scores of political activists, journalists, and other intellectuals face clampdown by the Pakistani government. Victim families of the disappeared persons in Pakistan are instead calling on the Pakistan Army and the country's spy agency, the ISI, to be more accountable for enforced disappearances and ensure that the families have answers.