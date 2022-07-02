Afghanistan women are reeling under the most signifcant and rapid roll-back of their rights ever since the Taliban overhaul took place in August last year, said UN Human Rights iCommissioner Michelle Bachelet at the Urgent Debate on Rights of women and girls in the war-torn country. Noting the evident gender inequality practiced under the Taliban regime, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, called on the interim government to "create a meaningful dialogue with Afghan women and allow them to fully participate in civil, political and economic life." He called on the Taliban government in Afghanistan to end the regression of rights and ensure women have access to education at level and are able to play an active part in the workforce. Bennett further emphasised that the Taliban "should respect all women and girls."

The UN Special Rapporteur demanded sufficient access to health care for women in Afghanistan. This comes as President of the UN Human Rights Council Federico Villegas on Friday described discrimination against women as "one of the oldest violations of human rights that has affected more than half of humanity." Echoing his concerns, Bachelet highlighted that the international community was witnessing the "progressive exclusion of women and girls from the public sphere and their systematic oppression." She added that being the interim ruler, the Taliban bore the responsibility of identifying Afghanistan's legal obligations under international treaties, which include assuring women's rights and equal participation on all fronts.

Taliban must "eliminate discrimination against women and ensure women’s right to equal participation in civic and public life, including politics and decision-making fora," Bachelet said, as quoted by the UN press release.

Afghanistan reeling under 'multi-dimensional' problems

Speaking about the human rights issues, the first woman Vice President of the Afghan Parliament and former member of the peace negotiation team with the Taliban, Fawzia Koofi told the council that the war-ravaged country was grappling with "multi-dimensional problems", including humanitarian, economic, and political. She noted Afghanistan is the only country in the 21st century where women are treated as "second class" and have to struggle to avail basic rights to avoid being "erased from public life."

The @UN Human Rights Council is holding an URGENT DEBATE on the human rights situation of women and girls in #Afghanistan.



🗓️ Friday 1 July 2022

🕛 12:00 noon Geneva time



📺Watch LIVE here⬇️https://t.co/ZM9vhYReoE — UN Human Rights Council 📍 #HRC50 (@UN_HRC) July 1, 2022

US discontent with Taliban over rights issues in Afghanistan

The Taliban regime has largely failed to meet the promises made immediately after its takeover of Kabul. The Islamist group is currently facing flak over a myriad of issues as it suffers from earthquake-related difficulties atop persistent economic meltdown.

At the top-level delegation meet in Doha, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West expressed dissatisfaction over the continued presence of Al-Qaeda, ISIS-K, and other brutal terrorist organisations in Afghanistan. As informed by US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, West also registered concerns over the increased interference of the Taliban in the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Apart from the economic concerns, the US primarily focused on urging the regime to end the ongoing expansion of suppression of women's rights in the country. Price said that the US representative demanded Afghan girls be allowed to return to school and women be permitted to work and contribute to the economic growth of the country as well as move and express themselves freely.

(Image: AP)