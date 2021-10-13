UNICEF Brings To Fore Serious Child Safety Concerns In Libya's Detention Centres

Amid the rising violence and dreadful condition of Libyan detention centres, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has raised grave concerns over their safety. The statement from the United Nations agency, that is responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide, came days after the reports of more than 1,000 women and unaccompanied children, and at least 30 infants held in detention centres hit the headlines of the international media. "The safety and wellbeing of at least 1,000 women and children – including five unaccompanied children and at least 30 infants – held in detention centres in Tripoli, Libya, is at immediate risk," UNICEF warned on October 12.

Safety of children migrants at grave risk: UNICEF

It is worth noting that around 751 women and 255 children were among the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers caught up in recent mass arrests in the Libyan capital Tripoli. While raising concerns over the recent crisis, acting UNICEF Special Representative to Libya Cristina Brugiolo asserted that the migrant and refugee children in Libya would continue to face grave child rights violations including, arbitrary detention. "Children are held under devastating and inhumane conditions in these detention centres. We can assume the actual number of children held may be much higher as many boys are reportedly placed in cells with adult males."

Libya's detention centres running four times more than capacity

Further, she highlighted the issue of detention centres running beyond their capacity. According to her, Al Mabani, which is the largest detention centre in Libya, has been accommodating more than 5,000 people. Cristina said the figure represents four times its official capacity. "Detention centres have been receiving far larger numbers than their capacity. Libya's largest detention centre, Al Mabani is holding more than 5,000 people - four times its official capacity - including 100 children and 300 women. The 1,772 remaining detainees including 43 children and 106 women were transferred to the “Ain Zara” detention centre," said acting UNICEF Special Representative to Libya. UNICEF and other humanitarian actors urge Libyan authorities to protect children and prevent their separation from their parents, caregivers, and families. The organisation also called for the immediate release of all children in detention centres across Libya. "UNICEF stands ready with partners to provide technical support including alternative care arrangements for the detained children,” said Brugiolo.

