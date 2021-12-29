Amid the ongoing violence in Myanmar, on Tuesday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) denounced the tragic incident in which at least 35 individuals lost their lives in the Kayah state. The deceased include four children as well as two humanitarian workers. The UN agency in a statement said that it was "shocked and saddened" by the killing of people on Christmas Eve in Myanmar.

UNICEF is shocked and saddened by the reported killing and burning of at least 35 people, including four children and two staff members of the humanitarian organization Save the Children, in Kayah State on 24 December. Full statement: https://t.co/aLjBmJ5MC6 — UNICEF Myanmar (@UNICEFMyanmar) December 28, 2021

According to the UNICEF, the credible reports claimed that four children were killed in the incident -- two 17-year-old boys, a teenage girl, and a youngster of unknown gender aged approximately 5 to 6 years. Apart from them, two humanitarian workers from Save the Children organisation were also killed when they were returning to the organisation's Loikaw office after responding to humanitarian support in a local village. Their deaths were confirmed on December 28.

'Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims': UNICEF

Debora Comini, UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific said, “UNICEF strongly condemns this attack on civilians, children and humanitarian workers.” Furthermore, UNICEF added that in line with global humanitarian law as well as the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Myanmar is a member, the safety and protection of civilians, especially children and humanitarian workers, must be prioritised during times of war.

The UN agency further urged swift action to investigate the heinous crime and bring those responsible to justice. "We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to our colleagues at Save the Children," it said.

UN urges for a New Year's ceasefire between the nation's military and protestors

In addition to this, on Monday, the UN had called for a New Year's ceasefire between the nation's military and protestors, urging all parties involved in the violence to exercise extreme caution and seek a peaceful settlement in the country's best interests. According to a UN report, the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, has requested for a New Year's truce in Myanmar, following weeks of growing violence. Heyzer expressed her concern in a statement made on Monday about the rising violence in Kayin state and other areas, which has displaced thousands of civilians, many of whom have fled the nation in search of safety and assistance.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's administration, according to UN humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths, must investigate the deadly attack on civilians in Kayah state. Griffiths said that he was "horrified" by the incident in which 35 people were killed who were allegedly dragged out of their vehicles, killed, and burned.

(Image:AP)