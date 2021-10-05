UNICEF: Children Affected By The Pandemic Require Mental Health Assistance

The United Nations' child protection agency urged governments to invest more money and resources in preserving the mental health of children and adolescents. A report released on Tuesday raised concerns about mental health impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately affected poor and vulnerable children. UNICEF has claimed its "State of the World's Children" report is the most comprehensive examination of the mental health of children and adolescents around the world this century.

The impact of the pandemic on young people's mental health, according to UNICEF, could take years to assess completely. Psychiatrists noticed signs of suffering early on, with children and teenagers seeking therapy for suicidal thoughts, anxiety, eating disorders and other issues as lockdowns and the move to remote learning cut them off from friends.

Over 46,000 children and adolescents commit suicide each year

Children have spent years away from friends, classrooms and even their families in some cases due to lockdowns and pandemic-related restrictions, according to UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore. She stated that the impact is significant, and it is just the "tip of the iceberg." According to UNICEF, over 46,000 children and adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 commit suicide each year, according to pre-pandemic estimates from 2019.

Multiple issues, according to UNICEF, affect the mental health of children and adolescents, including fears of disease, lockdowns, school closures and other life changes. Lockdowns exacerbated behaviour difficulties, which were particularly painful for children with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to UNICEF. Hundreds of millions of young people were unable to participate in distance learning. According to UNICEF, one in every three children was unable to participate because they did not have access to the internet.

A significant number of children living in poverty

Even if they are not compelled to drop out of school and work to help support their families, children are affected by the pandemic and economic consequences. According to UNICEF, the crisis has resulted in a significant increase in the number of children living in poverty, with an estimated 142 million more children falling into poverty last year. UNICEF warned that economic hardship and school closures could increase the number of girls forced into early marriage.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP