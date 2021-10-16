Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) Henrietta Fore and CEO of the Eleanor Crook Foundation William Moore, on October 15, urged for increased measures to combat child malnutrition. In a joint statement released ahead of World Food Day on October 16, they warned that the combined factors of growing poverty, inequality, climate change, conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic are causing a worrisome situation.

The most recent data from UNICEF suggests that nearly 149 million children under the age of five have stunted development and growth, and approximately 45 million have been suffering from wasting-- one of the most dangerous types of malnutrition. At least two-thirds of young children are still not eating diversified enough nutrition to grow properly. The UN Children's Fund Executive director and the Eleanor Crook Foundation CEO cautioned that unless quick action is taken, another nine million youngsters might suffer from wasting by next year.

'No child should die from malnutrition'

They further revealed that youngsters who are severely suffering from wasting are among the world's most vulnerable children. They are usually the lowest of the destitute and the youngest and are at a very high danger of dying if they do not receive timely life-saving medication and care, the joint statement added.

In the joint statement, UN Children's Fund Executive director and the Eleanor Crook Foundation CEO stated, “No child should die from malnutrition when we have the tools to avert it.” The statement went on to read that early detection, prevention, and treatment of child malnutrition are well-known approaches. Malnutrition should be eradicated with the proper policy commitments, program investments, and collaborations.

The joint statement mentioned that the global community has a distinctive chance to build on government promises which were made during the September Food Systems Summit in New York and then turn them into constructive investment opportunities at the upcoming December Nutrition for Growth Summit in Tokyo. They are urging development and humanitarian associates to double their financial assistance and dedicate themselves to workable solutions to combat child malnutrition.

Furthermore, the Joint Child Malnutrition Estimates, 2021 Edition, states that measures of malnutrition in children are used to monitor development. Assessments of child malnutrition will assist to evaluate if the world is on pace to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, notably the target under Goal 2: "End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture."

Global Hunger Index 2021

Recently, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations released the Global Hunger Report (GHI) 2021 which placed India in the 101st position out of 116 countries. In 2020, India ranked 94th on the list. New Delhi has, however, denied accepting the findings and questioned the methodology in which the conclusions were derived.

Meanwhile, last month, according to UNICEF, about 10 million Afghan children required immediate help owing to a shortage of food, medication, and safe drinking water. UNICEF stated that many children are suffering from malnutrition due to a lack of access to basic requirements. As per Tolo News, displaced families allege they are unable to feed their children due to a lack of funds.

