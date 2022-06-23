UNICEF Expresses Concern For Safety Of Children After Devastating Earthquake Hits Afghan

As the devastating earthquake killed over 1,000 people and injured more than 1,500, UNICEF expressed condolence and said thousand of children are now at grave risk in Afghanistan. In a statement, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said though the exact number of deaths and injuries is yet to be confirmed by the Talibani regime, it was expected that thousands of children have become homeless and are at greater risk. In the heartfelt condolence note, the UN agency wishes a speedy recovery to those who have been critically injured in the powerful quake.

"Early this morning, a devastating earthquake shook the districts of Gayan, Barnala, Naka and Ziruk in Paktika Province, as well as Spira district in Khost Province in Afghanistan," read the statement.

“We don’t yet know the full extent of the devastation, but we believe hundreds of people have been killed, including many women and children. Many more have been injured and many homes damaged or destroyed. These numbers are expected to grow as reports continue to come in," added UNICEF.

A devastating earthquake shook multiple districts in Paktika and Khost provinces in #Afghanistan. Reports of hundreds of lives lost and injured, many homes damaged.

Heartbreaking images are coming from the region. pic.twitter.com/m7sdDT5xoi — UNICEF Afghanistan (@UNICEFAfg) June 22, 2022

As families reel from a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, UNICEF has dispatched health teams and emergency supplies.



This includes cooking equipment, hygiene supplies, warm clothes, blankets, tents and tarpaulin. https://t.co/lrWNXGKOSY — UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 22, 2022

Notably, the statement came hours after a powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, resulting in the killing of over 1,000 people. The intensity of the earthquake was 6.1 magnitude and hit near the city of Khost in the southeastern part of the country. According to neighbouring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department, the quake was centred in Paktika province, about 50 kilometres southwest of the city of Khost. The tremors were also felt in Pakistan and India.

Taliban’s supreme leader pleads for help

Meanwhile, the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzadah, who almost never appears in public, pleaded with the international community and humanitarian organisations to help the Afghan people affected by this great tragedy and to spare no effort. Reacting to the request made by the Taliban leaders, the UN agency informed that the team has already been dispatched to Afghanistan. According to the statement, it has sent several mobile health and nutrition teams to provide first aid to those who are injured. "UNICEF is also distributing critical aid, including kitchen equipment, hygiene supplies including soap, detergent, towels, sanitary pads and water buckets, warm clothes, shoes and blankets, as well as tents and tarpaulins," the statement added. “We stand in solidarity with the children and families affected during this difficult time.”

.@UNICEF has dispatched several mobile health and nutrition teams to the area to provide first aid to those injured. Emergency supplies are on their way as well. pic.twitter.com/0wAzGOsAew — UNICEF Afghanistan (@UNICEFAfg) June 22, 2022

Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

It is worth mentioning the recent earthquake incident was Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades. In 1998, a 6.1 magnitude and subsequent tremors in the remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people and injured more than 10,000. Though the local media reported the death of 1,000 people, Taliban officials confirmed that the death toll could rise. Notably, the country has been witnessing the worst ever humanitarian crisis since the democratically elected left the country, providing space for the Taliban to rule the country. Ever since they took over the charge of the country, nearly all international agencies which were providing humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable section of the country were left to their fate. The effect could be seen on Wednesday as no such agencies were noticed immediately at the incident site, despite the country witnessing a major tragedy on June 22.

Image: AP