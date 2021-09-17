UNICEF Goes On 18-hr Social Media Shut Down To Highlight Education Crisis Amid Pandemic

There's no denying the fact that COVID-19 has thrown numerous challenges at us, and right from business to education, every sector has been majorly affected due to the pandemic. According to the latest report issued by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), it has come to light that the world is witnessing an education crisis, which has nearly left 77 million children shut out of the classroom for the past 18 months. On Thursday, the UN agency closed its social media channel for the next 18 hours to send a message to the world to "Reopen schools for in-person learning as soon as possible".

According to UNICEF report , "117 million students, representing 7.5% of the total student population, are still affected by complete school closures in 18 countries. The number of countries with partly open schools has declined from 52 to 41 over the same period. Schools have remained closed for a total period of 18 months in five countries, accounting for 77 million students. "

The UN agency also highlighted that social gatherings, restaurants, salons, and gyms were allowed to function, and yet many countries did not bother to resume schools and educational institutes. "For UNICEF, the right to go to school is central to every child's development, safety, and well-being. Yet in too many countries, classrooms remain closed while social gatherings continue to take place in restaurants, salons, and gyms. " The UN agency further said this generation of children and young people can not afford any more disruptions to their education.

UNESCO joins UNICEF's 18-hour campaign

Meanwhile, UNESCO published new data on Thursday, which states that schools are now fully open in 117 countries, with 539 million students back in class, including pre-primary to secondary level. It also highlighted that 35 percent of the total student population across the world, compared to 16% of students who returned to school in September last year when only 94 countries had opened the schools. According to the statement issued by UNESCO, it said that the agency, along with Global Education Coalition partners, has been advocating for the safe reopening of schools, and urged that the full closure of schools be used only as a measure of last resort. The agency also pointed out the fact in the past two academic years students have faced huge learning losses and schools have recorded increased drop-out rates, impacting the most vulnerable students disproportionately. In a bid to strengthen the "school reopening" initiative started by UNICEF, UNSECO has also joined the 18-hour campaign.

