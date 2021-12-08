UNICEF Launches Humanitarian Appeal To Save Millions Of Afghan Children Amid Food Crisis

As the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen, the needs of almost 24 million Afghans, most children will be addressed by the appeal launched by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), The appeal is said to be the largest single-country appeal in history. UNICEF said in a statement on Tuesday that the USD 2 billion appeals will assist to avert the impending collapse of health, nutrition, education, and other critical social services for children and families. There are frightening disruptions in health and nutrition services, such as a severe food crisis, drought, epidemics of measles, acute watery diarrhoea, polio, and other preventable diseases.

UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Alice Akunga, according to a press release made the statement saying that Afghanistan's humanitarian situation is grave right now, particularly for children. Winter has already arrived, and without more funds, UNICEF and its partners will be unable to reach the children and families who require the assistance the most.

UNICEF is doing everything in its power to save and protect them

She further stated that millions of Afghan children are at risk of famine and death as families struggle to provide health services, according to the press release. Many face difficulties in accessing water and sanitation, are isolated from their schools. She continued by saying that as families and children become more desperate, UNICEF is doing everything in its power to save and protect them.

Akunga claims that UNICEF is actively pushing donors to support Afghanistan's children. She stated that they will do everything possible to keep children alive, well-fed, safe, and learning. She believes that it will not be easy, but with so many children's lives and well-being at risk, and they must rise to the occasion, according to the press release. She also urged the international world to assist them so that the children of Afghanistan can have the life and future that they deserve.

60,000 measles cases documented in 2021

According to UNICEF, due to the food crisis and limited access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services, one in every two children under the age of five will be acutely malnourished in 2022. Outbreaks of potentially fatal diseases continue, with over 60,000 measles cases documented in 2021. An estimated 8 out of 10 Afghans drink polluted water. About 4.5 million children require mental health and psychosocial care.

