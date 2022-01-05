UNICEF Raises Concern Over Killing Of Children In Syria, Says Such Attacks Must Be Stopped

Following recent attacks and disruption in Syria, a top official with the United Nations children's Fund (UNICEF), has warned on Tuesday that the parties involved in conflicts should never hurt children or the services they depend on. This comes as Kambou Fofana, acting UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, informed, “Only in the past four days – since the new year began – two children were killed and another five were injured in the northwest of Syria as violence escalated."

Describing the tragic incident, Fofana said, earlier this week, a UNICEF-backed water station in Arshani village of Syria’s northwest of Idlib city, was attacked. The attack knocked out the station, blocking out water service to approximately 241,000 people, many of whom are internally displaced. Pointing that Syria's youngsters have been subjected to 11 years of terrible warfare, the Regional Director said, “Children and services catering to them must never come under attack... How much longer can this go on?”

Rise in abuses against Syrian children

Recently, the UN has highlighted tht severe abuses against children have increased in 2021, in both long-running and new hostilities. As per the UN report, the UN's children agency said on Friday in a statement that thousands of boys and girls in Syria had paid a heartbreaking price as armed war, intercommunal conflict, and instability intensified.

Even though the statistics for 2021 are not yet published, the United Nations confirmed over 26,400 severe crimes against children in 2020, which involved killing and maiming, recruiting, sexual abuse, kidnapping, and deadly strikes on schools or hospitals.

UNICEF supports Syrian children

In addition to this, UNICEF and its ally organisations have continued to assist Syrian children in coping with the effects of the violence and resuming their childhoods. The initiatives of the humanitarian organisations involve expanding access to education and emotional support resources, as well as providing crucial humanitarian aid in hard-to-reach places, including hygiene kits, drinkable water, and malnutrition testing and treatment.

The organisations have also been disseminating preventative and risk awareness information and materials in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, in an effort to stop the disease from spreading further.

