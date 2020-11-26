UNICEF Report Reveals 'one Child Or Teen' Got Infected With HIV Every 100 Seconds In 2019

Nearly once every minute and 40 seconds, a child or young person under the age of 20 was infected with HIV in 2019, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on November 25. In a new report, the UN agency revealed that approximately 320,000 children and adolescents were infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) last year. In addendum, a total of 110,000 children died of Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), the report added.

Although a number of countries, including Brazil, Thailand, and Tanzania are providing free treatment for HIV, it still remains lowest amongst the worst affected nations. The UNICEF report, titled Reimagining A Resilient HIV Response For Children, Adolescents And Pregnant Women Living With HIV, warned that children are being left behind in the battle against HIV/AIDS. As per the report, a little less than half of the children worldwide did not have access to the treatment.

"Children are still getting infected at alarming rates, and they are still dying from AIDS. This was even before the COVID-19 interrupted vital HIV treatment and prevention services putting countless more lives at risk," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

HIV and COVID-19 disruptions

According to the report, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has worsened the inequalities in asses to life-saving HIV treatment for children, adolescents and pregnant mothers everywhere. “In a recent UNICEF survey of 29 HIV priority countries, one third responded that service coverage for children, adolescents and women living with and vulnerable to HIV is lower by 10 per cent or more compared with pre-pandemic numbers."

Regional Disparities

The report also said that there were regional disparities in access to HIV treatment. While paediatric coverage of antiretroviral treatment was highest in the Middle East and North Africa-81 per cent, it was lowest in West and Central Africa -32 per cent. In South Asia, it was 76 per cent while in East Asia and the Pacific it was 50 per cent. In Eastern and South Africa, it was 58 per cent and in Latin America and the Caribbean, it was 46 per cent.

Representative image: Pixabey