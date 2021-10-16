Despite the importance of washing hands with soap to combat infectious illnesses such as COVID-19, about three of 10 individuals, or approximately 2.3 billion people around the world, do not have access to water and soap in their households. On Global Handwashing Day, UNICEF cautioned that the condition is even worse in the least developed nations, with almost six in 10 individuals living without access to basic hand hygiene.

The UNICEF Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Director Kelly Ann Naylor stated in a statement, “Global response efforts to the pandemic have created an unprecedented time for hand hygiene. Yet progress remains far too slow for the most vulnerable, underserved communities.”

She went on to say that handwashing hygiene cannot be considered as a stopgap measure in the fight against the infectious disease COVID-19, but, rather must be seen as a long-term investment in water, sanitation, and hygiene that might assist to avert the next health catastrophe.

This is what UNICEF is doing to ensure safe handwashing is available #ForEveryChild. #GlobalHandwashingDay — UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 16, 2021

The UNICEF WASH Director further explained that if this is done then fewer people will be infected by respiratory diseases, lesser children will die from diarrheal illnesses, and more pregnant women and infants will be safeguarded from sepsis and other avoidable diseases.

UNICEF reveals statistics on the lack of basic hygienic amenities around the world

A press release by UNICEF stated that two out of every five schools across the globe lack basic hygienic amenities such as running water and soap, harming 818 million children, of which 462 million attend schools with no facilities at all. Seven out of ten schools in developing nations lack a facility for students to clean their hands. At instances when healthcare workers had to touch patients for treatment, one out of every three healthcare institutions in the globe lacks handwashing facilities.

In terms of access and progress, there are significant disparities among and within nations, with the most disadvantaged children and families bearing the brunt of the strain. Furthermore, improvement is particularly slow in unstable, conflict-affected, and refugee contexts. In unstable situations, one out of every five persons does not have access to hand hygiene in the household. As per the UNHCR statistics, over 30% of immigrant families do not have accessibility to soap which comprises eight of 20 countries.

The press release further reveals that by the year 2030, it is predicted that providing hand hygiene in all households in 46 of the world's least-developed nations will require nearly $11 billion. The cost of promoting cleanliness to governments is projected to be 25 cents per capita per year. Good governance, effective public funding, capacity training, consistent data, and innovation are among the five boosters identified in the new joint UNICEF and WHO research that can help countries swiftly scale up access to hand hygiene.

Global Handwashing Day

Global Handwashing Day is marked each year on October 15 to promote awareness of the significance of handwashing with soap and water. "Our Future is at Hand - Let's Move Forward Together," is the theme for Global Handwashing Day 2021. The theme emphasises worldwide efforts to improve hand hygiene via collaboration and coordination.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)