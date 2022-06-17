UNICEF Says More Than 36 Million Children Displaced Worldwide; Highest Since World War II

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has estimated that as many as 36.5 million children have been displaced across the world at the end of 2021. UNICEF noted that it is the highest number reported since the second world war. According to the press release issued by the UN agency on 17 June, the number of displaced children included 13.7 million refugee and asylum-seeking children as well as nearly 22.8 million children who have been internally displaced due to conflict and violence. The agency informed that the number of displaced children rose by 2.2 million.

UNICEF has stated that the figures do not include children displaced by climate as well as environmental shocks and those displaced in 2022, including conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The UN agency, in the press release, noted that the children have been displaced due to a "cascading crisis," including the conflict in Afghanistan, fragile conditions in countries like Congo, and Yemen and "linked shocks exacerbated by the impacts of climate change."

Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director, expressed concern over the "rapidly growing" number of children being displaced by conflict. Russell expressed hope that the increasing number of displaced children will make governments take measures to stop children from being displaced. She further stated that the international community needs to make sure that children get access to education, protection and other essential services after they have been displaced.

"I hope this alarming number will move governments to prevent children from being displaced in the first place and when they are displaced, to ensure their access to education, protection, and other critical services that support their wellbeing and development now and in the future," Catherine Russell said in the press release.

UNICEF estimates 7.3 mn children displaced due to natural disasters

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund estimated that 7.3 million children have been displaced due to natural disasters in 2021. The UNICEF noted that the refugee population has more than doubled in the last 10 years, with children being almost half of them. According to UNICEF, more than 2 million children fled their homeland due to the war between Russia and Ukraine and three million children have been displaced internally since February.

In addition, children and families have been forced to leave their homes due to extreme weather conditions, like drought and floods. It stated that children make up for approximately 34% of detected trafficking victims globally. The UN agency has urged the member states to follow their commitments for the rights of uprooted children and invest in research that shows the issues faced by displaced children.

