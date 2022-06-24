UNICEF Seeks Funding Of $1.2 Bn To Tackle Lethal Child Malnutrition Ahead Of G7 Summit

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has recently requested $1.2 billion ahead of the G7 summit to prevent and cure acute 'wasting', a fatal type of child malnutrition. According to a press release from the UNICEF, in 15 crisis-affected nations, nearly 8 million children under the age of five are at risk of severe wasting that could lead to death unless they receive immediate therapeutic food along with care. UNICEF further voiced alarm by saying that the number is growing by the minute.

The press release revealed that since the beginning of the year, the rising food crisis across the world has compelled more than 260,000 children, or one child every 60 seconds – to suffer from severe wasting in the 15 nations, including the Horn of Africa and the Central Sahel which have been bearing the brunt of the crisis. In addition to the current levels of child undernutrition, which UNICEF said last month constituted to a "virtual tinderbox," there has been an increase in severe wasting.

Funding requested by UNICEF is necessary to avert the death of children

The requested funding, according to UNICEF, is necessary to provide a vital package of nutrition services and care to avert what could be millions of child deaths in the 15 nations with the highest burdens. These services and care include prevention initiatives to safeguard mothers' and children's nutrition among pregnant women and young children, initial diagnostic and therapeutic programs for children with severe wasting and the purchase and distribution of ready-to-use therapeutic food.

Furthermore, the funding is necessary to ensure that the preventive nutrition interventions and therapeutic food are included in budget allocations to address the immediate needs of children who are suffering from severe wasting. This will help to prioritise the "prevention and treatment of severe wasting in all global food crisis response plans".

Catherine Russell, the executive director of UNICEF, said, “It is hard to describe what it means for a child to be ‘severely wasted,’ but when you meet a child who is suffering from this most lethal form of malnutrition, you understand – and you never forget,” as per the release. She went on to say, “World leaders gathering in Germany for the G7 Ministerial have a small window of opportunity to act to save these children’s lives. There is no time to waste. Waiting for famine to be declared is waiting for children to die.”

Russell also highlighted, “Food aid is critical, but we cannot save starving children with bags of wheat. We need to reach these children now with therapeutic treatment before it is too late.”

'Nearly 40 million children in the 15 nations suffer from severe nutrition insecurity': UNICEF

According to the release, extreme levels of severe malnutrition in children under 5 are a result of rising food costs driven on by the Russia-Ukraine war, chronic droughts brought on by climate change in some regions that are occasionally exacerbated by conflict and the continued economic consequences of COVID-19.

In reaction to this, UNICEF is stepping up its efforts in the 15 countries that are most impacted. In order to prevent a spike in infant fatalities and lessen the long-term effects of severe wasting, an acceleration plan will cover the nations like Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen.

Apart from this, as per UNICEF, nearly 40 million children in the 15 nations suffer from severe nutrition insecurity, which means they do not consume the minimally adequate variety of food for early childhood growth and development. Likewise, 21 million children are at a high risk of severe wasting because they lack access to adequate food to satisfy their minimal nutritional requirements.

Meanwhile, due to a dramatic increase in the price of raw materials, the cost of ready-to-use therapeutic food to address severe wasting has increased by 16% in recent weeks, putting up to 600,000 extra children in danger of death and denying them access to life-saving care.

(Image: AP)