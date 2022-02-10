UNICEF Warns One Million Afghan Children Could Die From Malnutrition If Actions Not Taken

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan has warned that one million Afghan children could die from severe acute malnutrition if “urgent actions” are not taken. In a tweet, UNICEF said that it is providing high energy peanut paste to children to support their recovery. It further informed that two-year-old girl in an Afghan hospital is suffering from edema and wasting and her mother, since the past two weeks, has been anxiously waiting for her daughter to recover.

Tolo News has reported that despite the rising numbers of children affected by malnutrition, no malnutrition care centres are active in Afghanistan. The media outlet has also reported that the number of children suffering from malnutrition is around 4.4 million in Afghanistan. A WFP report states that the combined effects of COVID-19, conflict, drought, and the economic crisis have severely affected livelihoods and people’s access to food.

Surge in displacement, humanitarian needs since Taliban's takeover

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated since the Taliban took control of Kabul last year in August. It is to mention that the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) has separately also claimed that the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul has prompted more than 700,000 Afghans to leave their homes last year, adding to the 5.5 million people who had already been displaced in the past years. The IOM has stated that the current situation in Afghanistan is escalating humanitarian needs and raising the possibility of displacement both within the nation and across regional borders.

Afghans, particularly women and children, are becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, according to the UN agency. More than half of the Afghan people are in desperate need of humanitarian aid as the country teeters on the verge of systemic collapse. "Nearly all Afghans have now plunged into poverty," IOM stated, as per the UN News. According to the migration agency, Afghans increasingly crossed the border into Iran and Pakistan last year, a trend that is expected to continue in the coming months too.

