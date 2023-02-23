Unidentified Metal Ball Washes Up Japanese Coast, Social Media Calls It A 'Dragon Ball'

A massive iron ball that washed up on a local beach in a coastal town in Japan has left police and locals perplexed. Authorities say they have no idea what it is, other than the fact that it isn't likely to explode. Since it washed up on Enshu beach in Hamamatsu, a city on the country's Pacific coast, the sphere, which has a diameter of around 1.5 metres, has been the subject of hysterical rumours, according to local media sources.

When experts employed X-ray technology to investigate the object's innards and discovered that it was hollow, they were able to assuage their concerns that it might be a wayward mine.

A mysterious metal ball spotted on a beach in Hamamatsu City this week prompted local police to scramble the bomb squad. A careful examination revealed it is not a threat -- but shed no light on what it actually is. pic.twitter.com/ytClWsP0bw — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) February 21, 2023

Also, there are no signs that it was a target of espionage by China or neighbouring North Korea. Two raised grips on the sphere's surface, which suggest it can be attached to anything else, led to a more mundane explanation: that it is a mooring buoy that accidentally came loose and floated off.

After a local woman discovered the ball laying on the sand just metres from the shore earlier this week while she was out for a stroll, police started looking at it, according to Asahi TV. The ball is orangey-brown with what appear to be deeper streaks of rust.

The Japanese coast guard and self-defence forces have received photos for additional review. A 200-meter radius around the ball was previously sealed off by police as specialists tried in vain to solve the puzzle.

Looked like a Dragon Ball, people left perplexed

On the shoreline, a local jogger claimed to be baffled as to why the ball had suddenly gained notoriety. He let the government-run official broadcaster NHK know that it had been there for a month. "I tried to push it, but it wouldn't budge," said the jogger.

Strange but true: Huge metal ball found on #Japan beach! A resident in #Hamamatsu made the discovery and alerted the police. Access to the area is strictly controlled Photos have been sent to Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Coast Guard. #JapanMystery #UFO #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/AQ6sY2EoTE — Volcaholic (@CarolynnePries1) February 21, 2023

Others believed it to be a crashed UFO, while some thought it resembled something from the well-known manga series Dragon Ball. Following Japan's announcement that it "seriously suspected" multiple Chinese spy balloons had been seen over its territory in recent years, TV video of the object sparked social media rumours.