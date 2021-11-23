UNIDIR Director Says Trafficking Of Arms Is Defining Factor In Undermining Peace

The Director of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), Robin Geiss told the Security Council on Monday that weapons trafficking is a defining factor in undermining peace and security during an open debate chaired by Mexico's Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. As per a report by UN News, Geiss also stated that the diversion and trafficking of weaponry destabilise communities and exacerbates instability, notably by committing major violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, as well as violence against women and children in many contexts.

According to Geiss, this illegal trade is a likewise dynamic and multi-faceted. He further said that when loopholes and flaws in one sector are closed, vulnerabilities in another are exploited. States afflicted by repeated patterns of armed violence present numerous obstacles in preventing the diversion and misuse of armaments. According to UN News, A UNIDIR analysis of 200 documented examples found that preventing diversion not only from national stockpiles but also from the country that manufactured and exported them, is critical.

National ownership is critical in this field

According to UN News, Geiss stated that national ownership is critical in this field, but that success will not be achieved without international cooperation and assistance. 11 countries were aided in performing weapons and ammunition management (WAM) evaluations by UNIDIR between 2015 and 2020. The issue is becoming acknowledged as a crucial component of conflict and armed violence prevention.

Geiss also highlighted the current period as an appropriate moment for an international debate aimed at strengthening multilateral, regional and national policies and practices, according to UN News. He stated that advancing a United Nations strategic approach to WAM might further boost multilateral efforts to achieve peace, security, stability and prosperity around the world.

Problem's devastating impact is felt most acutely by populations in conflict-affected areas

Maria Pia Devoto, of Argentina's Coalición Armas Bajo Control, stated that the problem's devastating impact is felt most acutely by populations in conflict-affected areas, where these weapons create a vicious cycle of violence and instability, according to UN News. She also stated that non-state actors, as well as UN members, are violating mandatory Security Council arms embargoes. She further stated that the most egregious recent example is the Libyan embargo, which the Panel of Experts condemned as completely ineffectual in March of this year.

