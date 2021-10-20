Union Health Minister Discusses 'pandemic Management, WHO Reforms' With Tedros

The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Tuesday that he had a virtual conversation with the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on different health problems which also comprise pandemic management and WHO reforms. Union health minister Mandaviya further stated on Twitter that the WHO director applauded the government of India for its large-scale COVID-19 immunisation program. "Had a detailed interaction with DG WHO @DrTedros, accompanied by other senior officials of @WHO, on various issues related to health,” the Tweet reads.

Further, the WHO Director-general Ghebreyesus has also stated about the conversation that both of them talked about vaccine equity concerns including the return of SII/AstraZeneca vaccine supply to COVAX. They even discussed the Covaxin Emergency Use Listing procedure, and C-TAP technology and licensing sharing. Ghebreyesus went on to say that they applaud India's commitment to strengthening WHO, including through flexible, long-term funding.

In a tweet Director general, Ghebreyesus wrote, “Had a call with @mansukhmandviya, Health Minister, to discuss #India's ongoing #COVID19 vaccination program; the need for a global pandemic agreement; digital health; & traditional medicine.”

COVID vaccination coverage in India

Further, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Government has been dedicated to speeding up and increasing the scope of COVID-19 immunisation across the country. Under the countrywide immunisation campaign, the Indian government has been giving free COVID vaccines to states and union territories. The ministry further revealed that till now, over 102 crores (1,02,05,09,915 to be precise) COVID vaccine doses have been given to States/UTs through the Government of India with the free of cost channel provision and direct state procurement category.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 immunisation coverage in India has already surpassed 99 crores (99,08,97,514) dosages. As per a statement from the Union Health Ministry, over 37 lakh vaccination doses (37,92,737) were provided until 7 p.m. on October 19, Tuesday. The ministry further informed that the first dosage of the COVID vaccine was given to around 16,79,090 people on Monday, whereas the second dose was given to 21,13,647 people on Tuesday.

So far, the first dosage of the vaccine has been given to 70,09,41,213 people, around the nation, while both the doses have been given to 28,99,56,301 people. In the previous 24 hours, India recorded 13,058 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number in 231 days.

(Image: Twitter/ @DrTedros)