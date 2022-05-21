Union Minister Piyush Goyal To Lead Indian Delegation At WEF In Davos From May 23 To 25

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will be leading team India at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from May 23 to 25. The Indian government delegation would include Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri besides Chief Ministers and other senior ministers of six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana along with senior officials.

A number of senior industry leaders including Hari S. Bhartiya, Amit Kalyani, Rajan Bharti Mittal, Ronnie Screwvala, Salil S. Parekh would also be participating in the WEF events. According to the official release, the event would further help reinforce India’s position as an important and relevant stakeholder in shaping the global narrative especially as India moves to assume the presidency of the Group of 20 nations (G20) in 2023.

WEF will be platform to showcase India as attractive investment destination

The WEF would also be a platform to showcase India as an attractive investment destination in view of its robust economic growth and stable macroeconomic indicators. This year coincides with the World Economic Forum’s 50th anniversary and 35 years of the Forum’s collaboration with India which would provide an opportunity to New Delhi to project its unified presence including the centre and states.

It is to note here that Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken the initiative to have consolidated the marquee India presence at the World Economic Forum from May 22 to 26 to mark 75 years of Independence and ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. In addition to the India Lounge, a state lounge has also been put together. Ahead of his departure for Davos, Goyal held a pre-departure briefing session with the entire India delegation to show a consolidated India presence and adopt a common India-first strategy in line with India @75 and define the next 25 years of the India opportunity to the world.

After leading the team at WEF, Goyal will also visit the UK on May 26 and 27 where he will hold discussions with the British government and businesses on the progress made during the FTA negotiations.

Image: PTI

