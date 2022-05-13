Last Updated:

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies At Age 73

Sheikh Al Nahyan served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004 and has died on May 13. The cause of death is still unknown.

United Arab Emirates

Image: AP


United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died at the age of 73, state news agency WAM reported on Friday, May 13. The cause of death is not yet known. Sheikh Al Nahyan served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004. “The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” a WAM statement read on May 13.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

