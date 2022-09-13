United Nations Estimates 50 Million People Across World Stuck In 'modern Slavery'

The United Nations has said that 50 million people around the world were estimated to be victims of 'modern slavery' in 2021. According to the 'Global Estimates of Modern Slavery' report, 28 million people were in forced labour while 22 million people were stuck in forced marriage. The UN's International Labour Organization (ILO) in its report noted that the number of people in modern slavery has witnessed a significant rise of 10 million in comparison to 2016 global estimates.

According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts, and climate change have led to "unprecedented disruption" to employment and education, resulting in an increase in extreme poverty, forced and unsafe migration, increase in reports of gender-based violence which together "heighten the risk of all forms of modern slavery."

The estimates presented in the report were developed by the International Labour Organization (ILO), Walk Free, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Modern Slavery includes two forced labour and forced marriage, both referring to the situation of exploitation when a person cannot refuse to comply or cannot escape owing to threats, violence, deception and abuse of power.

Globally, 50 million people are trapped in modern slavery, including forced labour & forced marriage.



That's 10 million more than five years ago.@ilo says modern slavery occurs in almost every country & disproportionately affects women & children. https://t.co/pEvpP3dzor pic.twitter.com/4GMHCzGMnJ — United Nations (@UN) September 12, 2022

Forced labour

According to the report by International Labour Organization, forced labour accounts for 27.6 million of those in modern slavery. The report highlighted that 86% of forced labour cases are found in the private sector. An increase of 2.7 million has been witnessed in the number of people in forced labour in 2021 in comparison to 2016.

According to the report, forced labour in sectors other than commercial sexual exploitation stands at 63% of all forced labour while forced commercial sexual exploitation represents 23% of all forced labour. It noted that state-imposed forced labour accounts for 14% of the total people in forced labour. The report noted that migrant workers are three times more likely to be in forced labour than non-migrant adult workers.

Forced Marriage

As per the report, an estimated 22 million people were living in forced marriage in 2021. The report has indicated an increase of 6.6 million people in forced marriage compared to the global estimates in 2016. According to the report, more than two-thirds of those forced to marry are female. The report said, "COVID-19 has exacerbated the underlying drivers of all forms of modern slavery, including forced marriage, which often is linked to economic hardship."

As per the regional population size, 65% of forced marriages are found in Asia and the Pacific. The Arab States have the highest prevalence, with 4.8 out of every 1,000 people in the region in forced marriage. In the news release, International Labour Organization Director-General Guy Ryder said, "It is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving." Rider further underscored that "nothing" can justify the "persistence" of the fundamental abuse of human rights.

Image: AP

