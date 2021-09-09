As the Taliban has announced interim government in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the international community to make use of all tools in order to counter the global terrorist threat in the war-ravaged nation. He urged the international community to support the establishment of an "inclusive" government in Afghanistan, according to ANI. The UN Chief in a report titled 'The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security' has termed the present situation in the war-torn nation as highly "fluid".

Guterres in a report issued on the situation in Afghanistan condemned the blast near Kabul airport on August 26. He said, "Afghanistan must never again be used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations to threaten or attack any country". The UN chief urged the Security Council and the international community to act together to fight the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan.

Global terrorist threat in Afghanistan

"Afghanistan must never again be used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations to threaten or attack any country. I appeal to the Security Council and the international community as a whole to speak with one voice, act together and use all tools at its disposal to counter the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan, ensure that fundamental human rights are respected and support the establishment of an inclusive government," ANI cited Guterres as saying in a report.

Pointing out to the present situation in the war-torn nation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that scenes of chaos and unrest have been witnessed, according to ANI. The report said, "uncertainty and fear have caused alarm, as well as trepidation for what lies in the balance in terms of the hope, progress and the dreams of a generation of young Afghan women and girls, boys and men". Guterres asserted that people across the world have been witnessing the situation in Afghanistan "with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead".

The UN Secretary-General has expressed concern over the increase in civilian casualties in the war-ravaged nation. To ensure the safety of people. Guterres has called upon the Taliban and all other parties to exercise restraint for protecting international humanitarian law. He raised concern over the restrictions being imposed in Afghanistan and added that the rights of women must be protected.

"It is essential that the hard-won rights of Afghan women and girls are protected. It is also essential to have an inclusive government representing all Afghans, including women and the different ethnic groups", ANI quoted Antonio Guterres as saying.

Inputs from ANI