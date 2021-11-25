United Nations Watchdog Says Inspection Curbs Limiting Monitoring Of Iran's Nuclear Sites

On November 24, Wednesday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned that his inspectors are on the verge of being unable to "guarantee" that they know what is going on at Iran's nuclear sites. According to AP, Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are still unable to see surveillance footage, making it more difficult to keep track of Tehran's rapidly expanding uranium stockpile, which is now enriched up to 60% purity, just a short technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

The IAEA collects and analyses images from a series of surveillance cameras installed at Iranian nuclear sites under a confidential agreement known as an 'Additional Protocol' with Iran. These cameras assisted it in monitoring Tehran's programme to ensure compliance with the nuclear deal. Grossi's statements, however, contrasted significantly with his Iranian hosts' upbeat tone the day before. They signal the Islamic Republic's tougher stance ahead of next week's resumption of talks with Western powers over Tehran's shattered nuclear pact. They also serve as a strong warning to nuclear nonproliferation experts, following Grossi's visit to Tehran, which yielded no success in restoring Tehran's ability to properly monitor its programme.

"Our negotiations have been inconclusive, meaning that we could not finish, I'm not giving up on trying to find some understanding, but in terms of what we were discussing yesterday, we could not conclude an agreement," Grossi told reporters after addressing the IAEA's board of governors in Vienna, where the agency is headquartered, AP reported.

"In terms of the substance, no, quite clearly, we were not able to make progress. We are close to the point where I would not be able to guarantee continuity of knowledge," he remarked.

Grossi met with AEOI's new director

According to the agency, he did not specify a timeframe but said a long lack of access to a centrifuge parts production site near the northern city of Karaj would at some point prevent him from continuing to say that he has an idea of what is going on. Grossi visited Iran's civilian nuclear agency, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, on Tuesday and met with its new director, Mohammad Eslami. According to a report by the state-run IRNA news agency, he also met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who stated that Iran was committed to constructive engagement with the IAEA in order to increase mutual confidence and cooperation.

Iran's hardline parliament approved a bill in December 2020 that would suspend part of United Nations nuclear inspections if European signatories did not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by February. The IAEA has been unable to access surveillance camera imagery since February. The IAEA also installed roughly 2,000 tamper-proof seals on nuclear material and equipment as part of the agreement. Inspectors were able to contact those seals via electronic means. Real-time data from the programme was also provided by automated measuring devices. Inspectors have also been unable to obtain such information, making monitoring Iran's enriched uranium stockpile much more difficult. The IAEA has also requested that activity at a centrifuge parts manufacturing plant near Karaj be monitored. Since June, the IAEA has been denied access after Iran claimed that an Israeli sabotage operation severely damaged the facility and an IAEA camera there.

