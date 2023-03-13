University Students In Bangladesh Clash With Locals, Lift Off Rail Blockade

Unrest ensued in regions of Bangladesh on Monday as furious students belonging to Rajshahi University led protests, resorting to lifting off rail blockades. On the night of Sunday, student protesters cut off the Rajshahi-Dhaka rail line, disrupting at least six trains, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The demonstrators also engaged in a clash with villagers the day before, setting ablaze the railroad near Charukola Point, which lies near the Rajshahi University Train Station. Nearly 200 people sustained wounds, including campus journalists. Over the weekend, another altercation broke out near the university's Binodpur gate due to an argument on bus seats.

Several university journalists rushed to cover the incident, but at least 10 of them suffered injuries. Students also set fire to local stores and businesses. Amid the clashes, a police station located near the university's gate also faced damages. University administration attempted to subdue the anger of students by urging them to discuss their grievances through peaceful talks.

However, the students denied it. On the afternoon of Sunday, Rajshahi University Registrar Prof M Abdus Salam registered a complaint against 400-500 people, the names of which have not been revealed yet. Furthermore, a man was also detained after an altercation occurred between students and residents nearby.

Rajshahi University launch protests, clash with locals

So far, eight students of the university have decided to go on a fast until their seven demands aren't met, one of which is the removal of the university's proctor. Students taking part in the protests have voiced their anger over the administration's carelessness after multiple students were attacked by locals.

In the wake of this, the administration of Rajshahi University has set up a committee comprising three people to look into the recent clashes. The committee is chaired by Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof M Humayun Kabir, and includes assistant proctor Arifur Rahman and former proctor Tarikul Hasan, according to ANI.