'Unjustifiable': UN Chief Slams Taliban's Reversal In Decision To Allow Education To Girls

Taliban's reversal on the decision to open schools for girls has received severe backlash from global powers including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. The UN chief expressed his concerns over keeping girls out of schools and stated it will destroy the country and it's a clear example of pouncing on the women's right to education.

According to Khaama Press, Guterres said, "I deeply regret that girls' education above 6th grade remains suspended - an unjustifiable violation of equal rights that damages the entire country (Sic)." Furthering his concerns, Guterres went on to add that supporting Afghan women and girls is crucial to eliminating hunger from children and getting communities out of the perils of poverty.

Earlier in March this year, the Education Ministry of the Taliban regime had announced the opening of schools 'for all,' including girls, however, on the day of the commencement of the new academic year for students, the Taliban issued a decree restricting girls above grade six from partaking in their classes, asking them to wait until the next decision is announced.

Global nations condemn Taliban's reversal on girls' education

The Islamic Emirat'e's decision has garnered widespread denunciation from across the world with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the US expressing severe objection to the judgment.

Condemning the decision, European Union (EU) stated that denying education to one million Afghan girls is a blatant violation of the fundamental right to education for all children, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and several international human rights instruments, of which Afghanistan is a state party, Sputnik reported, citing the EU Council statement.

The decision came as a relief to the rural and the deeply tribal backbone of the hardline Taliban movement, who, in many parts of the countryside are reluctant to send their daughters to school in view of their safety under the extremists' regime. It is pertinent to note that girls have been barred from attending schools ever since the takeover of Kabul back in August last year. While some provinces in the country continue to provide education to all, most of them haven't allowed girls and women to the universities.

Apparently, the Taliban regime is afraid that going forward with enrolling girls beyond Grade 6 could erode their base, stated Waheedullah Hashmi, external relations and donor representative with the Taliban-led administration, reported AP.