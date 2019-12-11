'Unnatural' Devil Lips From Russia Are The Latest Trend On Internet

A new beauty trend has taken the internet by storm. A number of women are now trying out a new cosmetic procedure known as ‘devil lips’ or ‘octopus lips.’ This has left the internet divided with some people calling it fake while some calling it scary. Many of the users have called it “dangerous” and “unnatural” while others are simply convinced that the procedure is fake.

Read: Beauty Trends Of 2019: Here Are 5 Weirdest Beauty Trends

Read: Beauty Hacks 101: Few Things That Can Be Done With Baby Powder

The trend started in Russia

The trend is believed to have started in Russia and pioneered by a Russian plastic surgeon named Emelian Braude. It is a procedure which involves injecting fillers to the outer edge of your lips in order to create a bump or wave. Beauty expert and owner of Dermaspa, Nilam Holmes said the trend was one of the "worst" cosmetic procedures she had ever seen and could cause a person's lips to become distorted for years. Read her post here:

On the other hand, cosmetic dentist Dr Krystyna was a bit sceptical about its presence. While speaking to the international media the dentist said that people cannot change the anatomical shape of the lips like this. People can sharpen and contour them by enhancing the vermillion border, but these 'devil lips' are "unnatural". Not only that, but Dr Krystyna also pointed toward the trend being dangerous, as filler injected inappropriately could end up in a blood vessel, causing blockages and leading to the death of the tissue. Recently some other weird beauty tends like slapping oneself to increase blood flow, using nose hair extensions, using ant traps to trap live ants in nails, using potatoes, tomatoes, socks and other objects to blend makeup, shaping nails in shape of teeth went viral across the world.

Read: Beauty Tips: Few Hacks And Hair Care Tips To Follow Post Workout Session

Read: Beauty Care And Coffee-infused Beauty Products Every Coffee Lover Would Love!