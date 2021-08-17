Following the horrifying events taking place in Afghanistan, Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, on Tuesday, August 17, has appealed to the world to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from deportations. On August 16, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had held its second meeting on Afghanistan in 10 days, as the country was taken over by the Taliban capturing Kabul.

As the world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart, I urge all countries to be willing to receive Afghan refugees & refrain from deportations.



Afghans have known generations of war & hardship. They deserve our full support.



Now is the time for solidarity. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 16, 2021

UNSC meeting

Asking the insurgents to protect the rights of Afghans, the UN Secretary-General had said, "The world is following events there with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead".

He added, “I remind all parties of their obligation to protect civilians, I call upon the Taliban and all parties to respect and protect international humanitarian law and the rights and freedoms of all persons".

Urging the international community to unite to eliminate terror organizations in Afghanistan, he stated, “I appeal to the Security Council — and the international community as a whole — to stand together, to work together and act together — and use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and to guarantee that basic human rights will be respected".

Referring to Human Rights violations, Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Ghulam Isaczai had said, “We are extremely concerned about Taliban not honoring their promises and commitments made in their statements at Doha and other international fora".

India's Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti said, “As a neighbor of Afghanistan and a friend to its people, the situation is of great concern to us in India. Everyone is concerned about the increasing violations of the fundamental rights of Afghan citizens".

Kabul airport situation

In a recent update, desperate Afghans were seen climbing the airport gates to reach the runway, while hundreds of others can be seen dashing away to flee the Taliban. Several of them were clinging to the undercarriage and landing gear of the C-17 Globemaster when two Afghans fell from mid-air due to the huge G-force and wind speed as the plane took off and rose quickly to the skies.

About five people are killed in Kabul airport in an effort to escape the Taliban. Thousands of people were in an attempt to flee from Afghanistan at the earliest.

(Image credit: AP/REPUBLIC)